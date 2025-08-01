Bharat Sarkar Ka Dhanyawaad: Injured Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To His First Ever National Award Win For Jawan

After being in the film industry for more than 3 decades, Shah Rukh Khan has finally won his first National Film Award. The news brought joy to a lot of his fans and was a proud moment for them and his family, especially since SRK is currently nursing an injury. Yet, despite the pain, the superstar took a moment to thank everyone who made this possible.

Shah Rukh’s Emotional Thank You to Fans and the Nation

In a short video, Shah Rukh spoke from the heart. He thanked the jury, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and the Government of India, saying, “Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dil se dhanyawaad.” You could hear the genuine emotion in his voice. It was clear how much this meant to him for all the hard work he has put into the entertainment industry and has never failed to make his fans smile.

Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry… Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today…. pic.twitter.com/PDiAG9uuzo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 1, 2025







He also shared how happy he is with all the love and support coming in from fans across the country and the number of wishes he has gotten. And true to his charming style, he ended the message with a “half hug to everyone today,” a simple line that instantly made his fans smile.

When Patience Pays Off: Shah Rukh Khan’s Long-Awaited National Recognition

The award didn’t only mean something because it was his first time receiving this award, it was the emotion behind that award. Getting acknowledged by the whole nation for a movie that did wonders isn’t a small thing. Shah Rukh Khan has given us some of the most memorable moments in Indian cinema, and this is a celebration of all that hard work and passion.

As we know Shah Rukh Khan is recovering from an injury right now and winning this award has definitely cheered him up with millions others who wish for safety and growth. It’s one of those moments that shows good things can happen when you’re not expecting them at all. Sometimes life throws surprises your way just when you need them most. For SRK, this National Award isn’t just another trophy — it’s proof that all the hard work and patience finally paid off. It’s a nice reminder for all of us that waiting can be tough, but the reward makes it completely worth it.

