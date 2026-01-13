LIVE TV
Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi X Rewiew: Netizens Praise Ravi Teja's Power-Packed Performance, Fans Go Wild Online!

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (BMW) premieres to glowing reactions, with Ravi Teja’s energetic, family-friendly performance stealing the show. Netizens praise the comedy, situational humor, and romantic dynamics, calling it a “Sankranthi Winner” and a refreshing comeback for the star.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 13, 2026 10:08:38 IST

The release of the highly anticipated and yearly festive movie, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (BMW), has finally come to the cinemas, which has instantly set social media on fire with positive reactions. 

Ravi Teja has walked out of his typical larger-than-life action “Mass” character, and he has taken up a clean, family-friendly comedy-drama that appears to have won over the Sankranthi audience.

The early morning screenings have led to X (previously known as Twitter) being inundated with clips and accolades, and many are declaring it a revitalizing comeback for the tired actor.

Ravi Teja’s Performance

One of the film’s main advantages is definitely the amazing comic timing and energetic performance of Ravi Teja. People on social media are emphasizing the point that the actor has given probably his most effortless performance in a long time during which he successfully bore the burdens of the problems of a middle-class husband.



The part is not as intense as his previous characters, but it gives him room to use subtle expressions and deliver witty one-liners that bring to mind his vintage hits. Teja’s rapport with the two leading ladies, Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi, is being mentioned as a very positive aspect, thus imparting the romantic conflict with both funny and empathetic qualities.



Audience Reactions

The common viewers and critics on the digital platform are rating the film as a “total family package.” Netizens have different opinions about the first half of the movie, but overall, it is the situational comedy, the one by Vennela Kishore and Satya in particular, that is considered the strongest point of the film.



The mixture of family emotions with laughter and cries has made the film get a “Sankranthi Winner” label from multiple major fan profiles. It is said that Bheems Ceciroleo’s lively background music has even more boosted the theatrical experience, thereby making the movie a hot topic just a few hours after its release.

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 10:08 AM IST
Tags: Ashika RanganathBhartha Mahasayulaku WignyapthiBMW movie reviewfamily comedy-dramaRavi Teja comebackSankranthi 2026

QUICK LINKS