Home > Entertainment > Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu X Review: Netizens Split, Yet Chiranjeevi's Hilarious Comedy Steals the Show

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu X, the Sankranthi entertainer, divides netizens over its predictable plot, but Chiranjeevi’s vintage comedy, clever timing, and dynamic performance win hearts, making it a perfect festive family watch despite some story shortcomings.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu X Review: Chiranjeevi’s Comedy Shines Amid Mixed Reactions (Pc: IMDB)
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu X Review: Chiranjeevi’s Comedy Shines Amid Mixed Reactions (Pc: IMDB)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 12, 2026 10:50:06 IST

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, the Sankranthi entertainer, which was the most awaited film, has been released and become a hot topic all over the social media platforms.

The first-day, first-show reports are pouring in on X (formerly Twitter), and the trend is quite evident: the viewers are a little divided over the film’s expectedly predictable screenplay; however, there is no doubt that Megastar Chiranjeevi’s old-style comedy timing has been a big hit across the board.

Director Anil Ravipudi seems to have brought out the “Chiru of the 90s” very well, and he has put the senior actor in a very much light-hearted role that has amused not only the fans but also the family crowd a lot.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Vintage Comedy and Effortless Timing

The greatest event, dominating the digital space, is the remarkable return of Chiranjeevi’s amazing humor. Fans are celebrating the actor’s return to a space where he really shines after a set of high-octane action roles, physical comedy, and clever dialogue delivery.



Netizens have pointed out particular moments where his “free-flowing” expressions and “eye-gesture” communication with Nayanthara made them think of old movies like Chantabbai.

Even the critics, who found the plot slightly repetitive, admit that Chiranjeevi carries the entire story with his vibrant and dynamic personality, thus making the comical scenes the very core of the film.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Mixed Netizen Reactions and Festive Appeal

The lead performance has been highly praised, but the online discussion reflects a split opinion about the second half and the slim storyline. Many X users admitted that though the first half is very funny, the latter parts seem a little extended with a poor villain plot.

Still, the Venkatesh Daggubati appearance has been mentioned as a “theater-erupting” moment that more or less hides such shortcomings in the plot. In the end, the general public’s judgment is that the film is a “perfect festive package,” which indicates that in the case of a Sankranthi release, entertainment and family connection often take precedence over the necessity of intricate reasoning.

Also Read: The Raja Saab Day 3 Box Office Collection: Prabhas’ Film Earns Rs 158 Crore, Surpasses Akhanda 2 Lifetime Collection

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 10:50 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anil RavipudichiranjeeviMana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu XSankranthi 2026

QUICK LINKS