The Raja Saab Day 3 Box Office Collection: Prabhas’ Film Earns Rs 158 Crore, Surpasses Akhanda 2 Lifetime Collection

The storm that the “Rebel Star” Prabhas cinephilia unleashed is still the main story in the world market, and The Raja Saab made it through its critical first weekend.

The horror-comedy spectacle, after a huge opening, though, faced a clear daily revenue reduction trend but was still able to collect an incredible ₹158 crore gross globally in three days.

The Sunday figures were around ₹20 crores, which is a fall from the peak on Friday, but the film’s total power has made it very easy for it to surpass the lifetime income of Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2, thus creating a new record for the first half of 2026 releases.

The Raja Saab Global Earnings and Market Resilience

With this Maruthi film collecting the gigantic amount worldwide, it shows the great popularity of Prabhas even in various market areas. While the turnout in India decreased to about 39%, the film’s performance overseas continued to be a substantial support, accounting for a large part of the overall gross of ₹158 crores.

The Indian audience has already given the film ₹100 crores net, which indicates that the “vintage Prabhas” look has successfully connected with the people.

The film’s presence in the market can be clearly seen in the Telugu states, where it still attracts the largest number of viewers among the films even though the critics’ response has been mixed.

The Raja Saab Comparative Milestone and Future Outlook

Achieving this comparative milestone very early in its theatrical run is an indicator of the film’s huge size. By surpassing the total earnings of Akhanda 2, which were about ₹128 crore, The Raja Saab has firmly established itself as a commercial titan.

Besides, fans are already counting the days to the Sankranti festival, which is likely to give a secondary boost to the film’s future revenue. Moreover, the filmmakers have included new footage of the star’s much-discussed ‘old avatar’ and are counting on a strong weekend hold to recoup a bigger part of the ambitious ₹300 crore budget.

