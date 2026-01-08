LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir donald trump operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death Marinera Bella 1 bobby deol Sophia ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir donald trump operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death Marinera Bella 1 bobby deol Sophia ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir donald trump operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death Marinera Bella 1 bobby deol Sophia ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir donald trump operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death Marinera Bella 1 bobby deol Sophia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir donald trump operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death Marinera Bella 1 bobby deol Sophia ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir donald trump operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death Marinera Bella 1 bobby deol Sophia ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir donald trump operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death Marinera Bella 1 bobby deol Sophia ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir donald trump operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death Marinera Bella 1 bobby deol Sophia
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Box Office Updates: Dhurandhar Day 34 Holds Strong As Ikkis Day 7 Sparks Fresh Buzz; Nationwide Clash Continues

Box Office Updates: Dhurandhar Day 34 Holds Strong As Ikkis Day 7 Sparks Fresh Buzz; Nationwide Clash Continues

January’s box office is ruled by Dhurandhar, crossing ₹830 crore domestically and staying strong on Day 34. In contrast, Ikkis struggles on Day 7, earning modest numbers despite critical praise, unable to match the mass appeal of the record-breaking spy thriller.

Dhurandhar vs Ikkis: Box Office Clash Highlights Action Power Over Content-Driven Cinema (Pc: X)
Dhurandhar vs Ikkis: Box Office Clash Highlights Action Power Over Content-Driven Cinema (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 8, 2026 09:28:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Box Office Updates: Dhurandhar Day 34 Holds Strong As Ikkis Day 7 Sparks Fresh Buzz; Nationwide Clash Continues

The Indian box office has become a battlefield of sorts this January as the heavyweight Dhurandhar goes on with his historic rampage while facing the fresh challenger Ikkis.

You Might Be Interested In

Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller has been running for four weeks and is still not ready to let go of the box office, as it recently surpassed the impressive ₹830 crore mark in the domestic market.

On the other hand, Sriram Raghavan’s biopic war drama Ikkis, which marks the debut of Agastya Nanda alongside the great Dharmendra, is facing a tough time in theaters. 

You Might Be Interested In

The heartfelt one being that it is Dharmendra’s last movie, the film still finds it hard to get more people to watch it than the seasoned spy-thriller, which has already been crowned as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Dhurandhar’s Domestic Dominance and Record-Breaking Run

Dhurandhar’s success has been so immense that the modern box office standards have been completely changed. Even on the 34th day of film, it is still earning revenue of approximately ₹4.25 to ₹4.75 crore, which most of the new releases are unable to make on their first Mondays.

Its total Indian net collection has already exceeded ₹785 crore, thus pushing previous blockbusters like Pushpa 2: The Rule and Jawan down from the throne.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer has globally crossed the ₹1,220 crore mark, which is a remarkable achievement in view of its ban in the Gulf area. The film’s “double-digit streak” lasted 28 days, which is the longest ever, and it has caused a huge demand from audiences that is still being satisfied in the movie theaters now.

Ikkis: Theatrical Struggles and Niche Appeal

Ikkis is a film that is surviving on the brink in a market where high-octane action is the leading genre. The film had a good opening of ₹ 7 crore, but after that, it saw a continuous drop in numbers, with only ₹ 1.15 to ₹ 1.50 crore being the range of its weekday collections recently.

It is said to have a total of ₹ 24.25 crore from the domestic market, which means it is still far from recovering its production cost of ₹ 60 crore, as it has only gotten back around 40% of it.

Critics have given a lot of appreciation to Agastya Nanda’s subtle portrayal of the hero Arun Khetarpal, but the film’s dull, realistic tone is not able to attract audiences in the same way as the “theatrical spectacle” offered by the competing film.

One of the major factors leading to this competition among films is the screen count; theaters are still putting their money on the blockbuster that attracts the most viewers over the new biographical drama.

Also Read: Box Office Updates: ‘Dhurandhar’ Dominates Day 33 While ‘Ikkis’ on Day 6 Struggles; Fans Debate Who Truly Wins Big

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 9:28 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bollywood box office clashDhurandhar box officeDhurandhar Day 34Ikkis collectionIkkis Day 7

RELATED News

Enola Holmes 3 First Look Revealed: How Much Was Millie Bobby Brown Paid For Netflix’s Movie? Here’s How Much The Paycheck Differs From Stranger Things

Meet Nikhil Nanda, Agastya Nanda’s Father: A Look Inside Escorts Kubota’s ₹36,000-Crore Powerhouse And His Net Worth

With Just 2 Days Left For Grand Release, Will Vijay’s Last Film Jana Nayagan Be Postponed Amid Censor Row?

Who Is Rakesh Bapat? Shamita Shetty’s EX And Bigg Boss 15 Fame Actor All Set To Enter Bigg Boss Marathi 6

Samantha Ruth Prabhu UNVEILS First Look For ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’; Makes Powerful Comeback To Telugu Cinema In Her Action Avatar

LATEST NEWS

Box Office Updates: Dhurandhar Day 34 Holds Strong As Ikkis Day 7 Sparks Fresh Buzz; Nationwide Clash Continues

Stock Market Today: ALERT! Markets Open In Red – Investors Cautious Amid Global Uncertainty

Who Was Renee Nicole Good? Woman Fatally ‘Shot in Face’ by ICE Agent in Minneapolis

Who Was Azizur Rahman Musabbir? BNP Leader Shot Dead In Dhaka Amid Rising Political Violence Under Muhammad Yunus

Who Is Umair From Viral Pakistan MMS Of 7 Minute 11 Seconds? Everything You Need To Know

US Pulls Out Of 66 Global Treaties Including UN Climate Framework: What Donald Trump’s Move Means For The World

Arjun Tendulkar Achieves Feat His Legendary Father Sachin Tendulkar Never Did — What Makes This Vijay Hazare Milestone So Unique?

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, Cipla, Meesho, Adani Green Energy, MCX, Infosys, Angel One, Eternal In Focus Today

How Cash-Strapped Pakistan Spent $50,000 A Month On US Lobbyists While India Pounded It During Operation Sindoor

Who Is Anil Agarwal? The Scrap Dealer Who Built Vedanta — Net Worth, Journey, Philanthropy – All You Need To Know

Box Office Updates: Dhurandhar Day 34 Holds Strong As Ikkis Day 7 Sparks Fresh Buzz; Nationwide Clash Continues

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Box Office Updates: Dhurandhar Day 34 Holds Strong As Ikkis Day 7 Sparks Fresh Buzz; Nationwide Clash Continues

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Box Office Updates: Dhurandhar Day 34 Holds Strong As Ikkis Day 7 Sparks Fresh Buzz; Nationwide Clash Continues
Box Office Updates: Dhurandhar Day 34 Holds Strong As Ikkis Day 7 Sparks Fresh Buzz; Nationwide Clash Continues
Box Office Updates: Dhurandhar Day 34 Holds Strong As Ikkis Day 7 Sparks Fresh Buzz; Nationwide Clash Continues
Box Office Updates: Dhurandhar Day 34 Holds Strong As Ikkis Day 7 Sparks Fresh Buzz; Nationwide Clash Continues

QUICK LINKS