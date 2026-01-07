LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Box Office Updates: 'Dhurandhar' Dominates Day 33 While 'Ikkis' on Day 6 Struggles; Fans Debate Who Truly Wins Big

Box Office Updates: ‘Dhurandhar’ Dominates Day 33 While ‘Ikkis’ on Day 6 Struggles; Fans Debate Who Truly Wins Big

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ dominates its fifth week with ₹800+ crore domestically and ₹1,200 crore globally, overshadowing Sriram Raghavan’s critically praised ‘Ikkis,’ which struggles to compete despite a strong debut and emotional storytelling.

Box Office Battle: ‘Dhurandhar’ Surpasses ₹800 Crore, ‘Ikkis’ Struggles Despite Critical Acclaim (Pc: X)
Box Office Battle: ‘Dhurandhar’ Surpasses ₹800 Crore, ‘Ikkis’ Struggles Despite Critical Acclaim (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 7, 2026 09:30:41 IST

Box Office Updates: ‘Dhurandhar’ Dominates Day 33 While ‘Ikkis’ on Day 6 Struggles; Fans Debate Who Truly Wins Big

The Indian cinema has experienced an exceptional case of the extraordinary January this year, where the thrilling espionage movie Dhurandhar has paved the way for its historic five-week run unopposed.

Meanwhile, Sriram Raghavan’s war drama Ikkis, though perfect in expression, powerful through the plot, and with high praise from the critics, is still unable to compete with the overwhelming “Dhurandhar Wave.” 

Even though the Agastya Nanda debut was coupled with the emotional final appearance on screen of the legendary Dharmendra, tickets still remain exclusively for Ranveer Singh’s saga, which is now making and breaking the record for Hindi films.

Dhurandhar Commercial Dominance and Record-Breaking Figures

Dhurandhar’s financial path has been nothing less than legendary, having recently crossed the huge mark of ₹800 crore locally. Even on the 32nd day of its run, the daily collections of the film were more than the numbers of the opening week of most of the new releases, including the main competitor.

On its fifth Monday, Aditya Dhar’s action film earned about ₹4.75 lakh, which ironically overshadowed the ₹1.35 crore that Ikkis made on its individual fifth day. 

The film’s global box office has reached ₹1,200 crores and more, which has confirmed its “Mega Blockbuster” title and made it very difficult for mid-range dramas to survive in this theatrical setup.

Ikkis Critical Acclaim Versus Multiplex Momentum

Ikkis has received praise for its delicate representation of Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal, but its market force still cannot fully unfold. The film earned a good ₹7 crore coming from the opening day of the New Year but later experienced a steep drop during the weekdays afterwards, with the first week’s domestic revenue totaling around ₹23 crore.

Analysts from the film industry put it as “very good,” but “the different volume of screening compared to the Ranveer Singh starrer has kept it at this level.” With the industry getting ready to welcome Border 2, the lopsided war where pure action spectacle still beats biographical storytelling at the counters continues.

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 9:30 AM IST
Box Office Updates: ‘Dhurandhar’ Dominates Day 33 While ‘Ikkis’ on Day 6 Struggles; Fans Debate Who Truly Wins Big

