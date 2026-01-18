‘Big Conspiracy,’ Govinda Breaks Silence On Rumoured Rift With Wife Sunita Ahuja, Says ‘Once You Become Popular, Many People Try To Destroy’

Actor Govinda has finally addressed persistent rumours about a rift in his marriage with wife Sunita Ahuja, calling the controversy a “big conspiracy” and claiming that fame often invites attempts to destroy one’s reputation.

Speaking to ANI, the veteran actor said he chose to respond now because remaining silent was making him appear “weak” and allowing a “problematic” narrative to grow around him.

‘Staying Quiet Made Me Look Weak,’ Says Govinda

Govinda explained that his decision to speak out stemmed from a growing realisation that silence was being misinterpreted.

“Sometimes when we don’t speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are the problem. So today, I’m responding,” he said.

The actor alleged that certain forces were at work behind the scenes and that even people close to him were being unknowingly drawn into what he described as a larger conspiracy.

‘First the Family Gets Affected, Then Society’

Govinda suggested that such controversies begin at a personal level before spilling into the public domain.

“I was told that people in my family might be unknowingly involved and they won’t realise they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy. First, the family gets affected, and then it extends to society,” he said.

Addressing his long absence from films, Govinda clarified that he has consciously turned down projects and does not see himself as a victim of the industry.

“I’ve rejected many films myself. Please don’t mistake this as me complaining,” he added.

‘Once You Become Popular, Many People Try to Destroy You’

The Hero No. 1 star further claimed that extreme popularity often invites hostility and character assassination.

“When your popularity in the film industry crosses a certain point, many people come forward to destroy you,” Govinda said, referring to past accusations against him that were later disproved.

Govinda on Sunita Ahuja Being ‘Unknowingly Used’

Govinda acknowledged that Sunita often worries about him rejecting projects but claimed she may not realise how she herself is being affected by the situation.

“She can never imagine that she herself has been unknowingly placed in a big conspiracy,” he said, using a cricket analogy to describe her being pushed into the spotlight.

‘I Pray There Is No Misunderstanding,’ Says Govinda

Speaking emotionally about his family and children, Govinda said he is praying for clarity and peace.

“I pray to God that there is no misunderstanding and that I don’t get suffocated. I make a humble request, especially to my own family,” he said.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married since 1987 and share two children, Tina and Yashvardhan.

Sunita Ahuja Hints at Infidelity, Says ‘Once You Lose Trust, Marriage Doesn’t Last’

While Govinda has denied wrongdoing, Sunita Ahuja has recently made strong remarks hinting at alleged infidelity.

Speaking to MissMalini, Sunita described 2025 as a “disastrous year” for her personal life and claimed she heard unsettling things about Govinda.

“Once you lose that trust, the marriage doesn’t last,” she said, adding that infidelity and divorce have become increasingly common.

She also alleged that Govinda may be involved with a newcomer actor and claimed he is being blackmailed.

“If I get confirmation, I will never forgive Govinda,” she stated.

‘I Chose Love Over Money,’ Says Sunita Ahuja

Reflecting on their early years, Sunita said she married Govinda despite coming from a wealthy family when he had neither a house nor a car.

“If I had run after money, I wouldn’t have married Govinda,” she said, recalling falling in love with him at the age of 15.

Sunita Takes a Dig, Mentions Name ‘Komal’

During the interview, Sunita indirectly hinted at the alleged third person, expressing her dislike for the name “Komal.”

“This name is problematic. I hate the name Komal,” she said, laughing, without naming anyone directly.

With both Govinda and Sunita Ahuja making public statements, speculation around their relationship continues. However, neither has officially confirmed a separation or divorce, leaving the future of their decades-long marriage uncertain.

ALSO READ: Meet Masaba Gupta, The ‘Queen Of Prints,’ In Spotlight After Kangana Ranaut Claims Designer Denied Her A Saree To Wear For Ram Janmabhoomi, Leaving The Actress In Tears