Bigg Boss 19 Day 11 Highlights: Pranit More Loses Captaincy, Truth-Dare Sparks Drama, Tanya Mittal-Baseer Ali Get Personal

Bigg Boss 19 Day 11 Highlights: Pranit More Loses Captaincy, Truth-Dare Sparks Drama, Tanya Mittal-Baseer Ali Get Personal

Bigg Boss 19 Day 11 turned into an emotional ride. From Pranit More losing his captaincy after a Truth and Dare twist, to high-stakes BB SHOW performances, and Tanya-Baseer’s candid confessions about past relationships, the house saw drama, vulnerability, and shocking revelations

Bigg Boss 19 Day 11: Drama, twists, and personal confessions unfold (Pc: JioHotstar / X )
Bigg Boss 19 Day 11: Drama, twists, and personal confessions unfold (Pc: JioHotstar / X )

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 4, 2025 10:23:38 IST

The house of Bigg Boss 19 was an emotional roller-coaster on September 3, with contestants engaging in the BB SHOW challenge, a talent showcases which resulted in an uncouth exhibition of characters. The housemates spilt blood on each other, from stinging quips to bare souls on stage, and poetry as personal as the diaries of their grandparents.

The high stakes task directly affected the weekly ration of the house, and thus each performance was counted. What began as a humorous event with the upbeat Bhojpuri dance by Neelam Giri, a good humoured dislike song by Amaal Mallik and a pranky standup comedy by Pranit More gave it a somber twist. But the real drama started after the performance, when the actual outcome was announced and some of the contestants were shocked and disappointed.

Pranit’s Captaincy Loss & The Truth And Dare Twist

The environment in the house was still tension-filled after the BB SHOW. Gaurav Khanna, the person entrusted with the task of evaluating the performances was called into the confession room by Bigg Boss. His analysis decided the destiny of the ration of the house. Whereas Amaal and Pranit were declared as safe, a skit by Mridul and Kunickaa was declared a failure, and they received a 10% deduction on their weekly ration.

The largest twist was in a later Truth and Dare game. A point of contention was the roast of Zeishan that Pranit had made, which he had performed as part of the BB SHOW. Housemates were asked to vote on whether Pranit was telling the truth and their unanimous decision made Bigg Boss issue a stern warning: Pranit More will no longer qualify as a captain for this week. This was a great setback to the stand-up comedian, and he was left at a loss of words.

Baseer and Tanya’s Personal Confessions

With all the high voltage drama, there was a smaller moment of intimacy between Baseer Ali and Tanya Mittal. In one of the conversations, the two contestants shared their personal lives and their previous relationships. Tanya disclosed that she had been in two relationships and neither one had led to a happy ending. She even admitted that she was cheated upon and exploited.

Baseer gave personal accounts of his experience of being cheated in eight of his previous relationships, and being the one to blame, in two others. This candid talk was one of the few chances to see what the contestants are like in real life beyond the walls of the Bigg Boss house, which humanized them and created a feeling of a bond between two very different individuals.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Day 10 Highlights: Tanya Mittal Breaks Down, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar And Others Face Nomination Heat

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Bigg Boss 19 day 11Bigg Boss 19 highlights

QUICK LINKS