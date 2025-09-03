Bigg Boss 19 Day 10 Highlights: Tanya Mittal Breaks Down, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar And Others Face Nomination Heat

The day 10 in the Bigg Boss 19 house was action-packed, with tears and fresh conflicts raining on the day. The nomination came into the spotlight, putting a few contestants through emotional upheavals.

The names of these people-Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Kunickaa, Mridul Tiwari, and Tanya Mittal-associated with hot nominations as a result of the confrontation and emotional breakdown. As the housemates sat under the spotlight of possible eviction, an unseen side of their personalities was revealed to the audience.

The Nomination Fallout: Emotional Breakdowns and Clashes

Immediate signs of the emotions came from the task of nomination. Tanya Mittal appeared shaken, while Amaal Mallik expressed disappointment and confusion among other housemates. However, the loudest argument was between Mridul Tiwari and Kunickaa.

After Kunickaa nominated him, he hit back with a sharp counter against her, saying, “You’re being biased.” The fight escalated with Mridul making a derogatory gesture, shocking the other contestants and solidifying his position as a fiery and unpredictable player.

Ration and Rebellion: A Protest and a Show

The nomination drama aside, the day took an unexpected protest turn. Angry over the rations in the household, Abhishek Bajaj has threatened to go on indefinite hunger strike if his demands are not met. The big twist in the tale: Bigg Boss seems to have reacted to this by assigning all housemates to put up a show called ‘The BB Show’ for their entertainment, as a means to win their rations.

This inventive solution diffused the tension for a moment as the contestants showed their expertise in performances, which became a refreshing break from conflicts in that show. Even in the worst of squabbles, it proves that housemates can come together for a common cause when the stakes are raised. The light moments followed at the end of the episode, with contestants like Nehal and Farhana listing their amusing wildcard Wishlist to Bigg Boss: a dashing male entry to spice up the house dynamics.

