Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Was Abhishek Bajaj Secretly Dating Donal Bisht While Married To Akanksha Jindal?

The Bigg Boss 19 participant Abhishek Bajaj got a new gush from the lava-laden mouth of his Ex Mrs. Akanksha Jindal when she threw some shade over him in her comments. A few days into the show, the actress’s accusations of cheating during the marriage which Abhishek was also very much involved in, made his personal life a hot topic.

Then, these accusations quickly became rumors, and the name of the actress and former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Donal Bisht got linked with the scandal. There are rumors that Abhishek and Donal were in a romantic relationship, possibly even when he was still married to Akanksha Jindal.

Timeline of Allegations and Denials

The precise order of events is still unclear due to the presence of contradictory reports. The statements made in public by Akanksha Jindal indicate that cheating was going on with Abhishek, which as a result, their marriage was brought to an end and they got divorced.

The speculation regarding the connection between Abhishek and Donal Bisht has it that the affair took place either during the active period of his marriage or soon after their separation but before the final legal divorce. Nevertheless, the timeline provided by the people concerned gives a confused view.

The Current Standpoint of the Actors

Romantic relationship at least intertwining with his marriage is not something the actors Abhishek Bajaj and Donal Bisht have ever acknowledged, not even indirectly. Previously, Donal Bisht proclaimed very clearly that no such dating rumors were true, saying instead that she and Abhishek are just “old friends”, that right now she is single and her career is her focus.

Now, with Akanksha’s accusations and unconfirmed insider reports indicating that there was a very short period of time when Abhishek and Donal were dating, the media storm has come back to life. To date, the sensational allegations are still just a matter of gossip, as Abhishek and Donal have not made any official statements that would support the narrative of an affair during the marriage.

