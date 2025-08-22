LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Welcomes Shehbaz Badesha: Know About Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother And His Journey

Bigg Boss 19 Welcomes Shehbaz Badesha: Know About Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother And His Journey

Who Is Shehbaz Badesha?: Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha may enter Bigg Boss 19 through the audience-driven ‘Fans Ka Faisla.’ Known as a singer, actor, and viral social media star, Shehbaz’s unique personality and fanbase could make him one of the most exciting contestants this season

Shehbaz Badesha’s Bigg Boss 19 journey awaits fans’ verdict
Shehbaz Badesha’s Bigg Boss 19 journey awaits fans’ verdict

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: August 22, 2025 15:27:06 IST

Who Is Shehbaz Badesha? : Shehbaz Badesha is sibling of the delightful Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill and by God he is up and coming with his very own personality on the reality show. Already fans are excited about the fact that he has been shortlisted as a possibility to be in the Bigg Boss 19. It is a departure from the past seasons where contestants used to be selected directly by the show creators, as this season the audience has the authority to decide who gets an entry into the house. 

In an interesting approach, known as Fans Ka Faisla, viewers have been voting to decide between Shehbaz and fellow bachelorette Mridul Tiwari to determine who will feature in the grand premiere. Shehbaz, a former guest in the show when his sister appeared on the show, has said that he does not only want to be a brother on the show, but he wants to bring out his unfiltered, unpredictable, and unapologetically Punjabi personality.

Shehbaz multifaceted career and A viral personality

Shehaz Badesha is not merely considered as a brother of Shehnaaz Gill but is a personality himself. The Punjab native has made a name of himself in the entertainment industry as a singer, an actor and an influencer in social media.  He has also produced his personal music videos such as the song “Aunda Janda” and is also active on his vast social media presence that counts more than 9 lakh Instagram followers.

His online presence consists of humorous videos and reels portraying his witty and charming character and created a large group of his fans. This is his ability to be charming and relatable at once that makes him a good prospect for the show, and his fans can hardly wait to see whether he can shine in the Bigg Boss house like that.

Anticipation Grows for Shehbaz Badesha in Bigg Boss 19

One of the most discussed issues of Bigg Boss 19 has been the suspense, as to whether Shehbaz will enter the show or not. The fans ka faisla variation has given them a feel of ownership on the shows casting and the battle between Shehbaz and Mridul Tiwari has cast a high curiosity level. The earlier stint of Shehzad in Bigg Boss season 13 was relatively short-lived but full of promise and fans believe that he can be an influential and a self-sufficient character in this new season.

The fate of the contestant will not only be decided based on the popular vote but also serve as a new precedent of how other contestants will be selected going forward thus making the grand premiere event something people cannot afford to miss.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Buzz: 17 Contestants Speculated, Fans Await Official Reveal Of Drama-Filled Lineup

Tags: Bigg Boss 19 contestantsShehbaz BadeshaShehbaz Badesha Bigg Boss 19

RELATED News

Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
‘Change Behind The Bushes’: Karisma Kapoor’s Candid Look At Vintage Bollywood
This Actress Lives in a Chawl Even After Marrying Husband With Net Worth of Rs 10000 Crore

LATEST NEWS

SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies
Gaza City Faces Famine and Violence as Israeli Military Strikes and Gunfire Kill 33
John Cena’s Social Media Mystery, Interpreting Lionel Messi’s Post Prior To The Final Game
Bigg Boss 19 Welcomes Shehbaz Badesha: Know About Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother And His Journey

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 19 Welcomes Shehbaz Badesha: Know About Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother And His Journey

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 19 Welcomes Shehbaz Badesha: Know About Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother And His Journey
Bigg Boss 19 Welcomes Shehbaz Badesha: Know About Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother And His Journey
Bigg Boss 19 Welcomes Shehbaz Badesha: Know About Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother And His Journey
Bigg Boss 19 Welcomes Shehbaz Badesha: Know About Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother And His Journey

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?