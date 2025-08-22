Bigg Boss 19 Welcomes Shehbaz Badesha: Know About Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother And His Journey

Who Is Shehbaz Badesha? : Shehbaz Badesha is sibling of the delightful Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill and by God he is up and coming with his very own personality on the reality show. Already fans are excited about the fact that he has been shortlisted as a possibility to be in the Bigg Boss 19. It is a departure from the past seasons where contestants used to be selected directly by the show creators, as this season the audience has the authority to decide who gets an entry into the house.

In an interesting approach, known as Fans Ka Faisla, viewers have been voting to decide between Shehbaz and fellow bachelorette Mridul Tiwari to determine who will feature in the grand premiere. Shehbaz, a former guest in the show when his sister appeared on the show, has said that he does not only want to be a brother on the show, but he wants to bring out his unfiltered, unpredictable, and unapologetically Punjabi personality.

Shehbaz multifaceted career and A viral personality

Shehaz Badesha is not merely considered as a brother of Shehnaaz Gill but is a personality himself. The Punjab native has made a name of himself in the entertainment industry as a singer, an actor and an influencer in social media. He has also produced his personal music videos such as the song “Aunda Janda” and is also active on his vast social media presence that counts more than 9 lakh Instagram followers.

His online presence consists of humorous videos and reels portraying his witty and charming character and created a large group of his fans. This is his ability to be charming and relatable at once that makes him a good prospect for the show, and his fans can hardly wait to see whether he can shine in the Bigg Boss house like that.

Anticipation Grows for Shehbaz Badesha in Bigg Boss 19

One of the most discussed issues of Bigg Boss 19 has been the suspense, as to whether Shehbaz will enter the show or not. The fans ka faisla variation has given them a feel of ownership on the shows casting and the battle between Shehbaz and Mridul Tiwari has cast a high curiosity level. The earlier stint of Shehzad in Bigg Boss season 13 was relatively short-lived but full of promise and fans believe that he can be an influential and a self-sufficient character in this new season.

The fate of the contestant will not only be decided based on the popular vote but also serve as a new precedent of how other contestants will be selected going forward thus making the grand premiere event something people cannot afford to miss.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Buzz: 17 Contestants Speculated, Fans Await Official Reveal Of Drama-Filled Lineup