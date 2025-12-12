LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Reveals Plan For Rs 50 Lakh Prize Money: 'I'm An MBA Graduate….'

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Reveals Plan For Rs 50 Lakh Prize Money: ‘I’m An MBA Graduate….’

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna reveals a strategic plan for his ₹50 lakh prize, emphasizing financial growth over luxury. The MBA graduate intends to invest wisely, reflecting a disciplined, long-term mindset beyond the glamour of reality TV.

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Plans Smart ₹50 Lakh Investment: ‘I Am an MBA Graduate’ (Pc: X)
Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Plans Smart ₹50 Lakh Investment: ‘I Am an MBA Graduate’ (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 12, 2025 00:09:25 IST

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Reveals Plan For Rs 50 Lakh Prize Money: ‘I’m An MBA Graduate….’

Television star Gaurav Khanna, who just won the widely followed reality show Bigg Boss 19, has disclosed that he has a very non-entertainment industry plan for his huge cash reward of ₹50 lakh. The actor, whose behavior was always civilized and whose performance in the house was always dignified, proved that his tactical thinking is not only for the television screen.

When it was suggested that the prize money may help him to lead a less extravagant life, Khanna instantly referred to his academic qualifications and said in a very straightforward manner, “I am an MBA. I will invest it somewhere that it will give good returns.”

This statement gives us a very refreshing view of a celebrity’s mindset that is obviously centered on the distant future, financial security rather than immediate luxury spending of the sort that most people might associate with the winner of a reality show. He emphasized a well-thought-out investment plan that overstepped the ordinary reality show storyline and spoke of his professionalism.

Investment Strategy: Beyond Showbiz

Gaurav Khanna’s decision to look at the investment of his prize money in a professional way is a strong signal of his MBA degree. Khanna has been a marketing manager in an IT company before he won the jackpot, and this experience seems to have given him a down-to-earth approach to finance.

The prize money of ₹50 lakhs, together with a new car, is a considerable asset that will not be just consumed by the actor, but he intends to grow it.

His public announcement acts as a covert yet very effective teaching of financial discipline, especially to his large number of followers. This attention to organized growth is in line with his mostly tranquil and deliberate journey on the show, thus, proving that his game was based on patience and long-term strategy.

The MBA Edge: Financial Foresight

The financial foresight advantage of Khanna’s background in managing his new wealth is quite significant. However, contrary to the majority of winners, who would most probably indulge in personal buys or lifestyle improvements, the MBA graduate is capable of analyzing the market opportunities, assessing the risks as well as the investments with the highest growth potential the very same way a trained person would.

A diversified portfolio is what he is most probably going to have, he might even go so far as to invest in equity markets, buy a piece of real estate or even become a seed investor in a startup.

This quite reasonable choice goes hand in hand with the image he has created in the house of Bigg Boss that of a rational, mature person who prioritizes security over fleeting luxury. Thus, his victory is not only a matter of being the most popular but also a case where the patience of planning and the power of action have through time been the least apparent yet the most effective.

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 12:09 AM IST
Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Reveals Plan For Rs 50 Lakh Prize Money: ‘I’m An MBA Graduate….’

QUICK LINKS