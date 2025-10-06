LIVE TV
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: Meet All Contestants Confirmed For Vijay Sethupathi's Show

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is here! Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, the show welcomes 20 contestants, including actors, models, and social media influencers, promising drama, glamour, and entertainment in the iconic Bigg Boss house.

The stage is set, the house is ready! (Photo: X/@BiggBossTamil09)
The stage is set, the house is ready! (Photo: X/@BiggBossTamil09)

Published: October 6, 2025 00:25:58 IST
Published: October 6, 2025 00:25:58 IST

The suspense is back! Bigg Boss Tamil is set to return with its ninth season, with the promise of more drama, entertainment, and surprises. This time, superstar Vijay Sethupathi will replace the host from the past seasons, bringing his own charm to the program. After months of rumors and leaked names, the official contestants list for Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 has been revealed at last.

The new season begins this Sunday, introducing 20 contestants hailing from various walks of life, from actors and models to social media personalities. The contestants all bring their own style and personality to the table, promising a season full of high-energy entertainment.

Get to Know the Confirmed Contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 9:

VJ Parvathy (VJ Paaru) – Well-known television presenter respected for her charm, wit, and presence on screen.

Tuhaar – Social media personality famous for daring fashion sense, such as a Korean theme outfit for the premiere.

Kani Thiru – Winner of Cooku With Comali Season 2 and protagonist of the thriller web series Parachute.

Praveen Gandhi – Seasoned director and actor with a firm foundation in Tamil cinema.

Vyishali Kemkar – The star from Cooku With Comali who is up and coming, Vyishali has a vivacious personality and style. Her playful spirit makes her a favourite among fans.

 Diwakar (Watermelon Star) – The social media star renowned for quirky, offbeat content, touted to bring chaos and hilarity into the house.

 Aurora Sinclair – Model, actress, and social media influencer with a bold on-screen presence and global appeal.

 FJ Adisayam – Actor for Suzhal: The Vortex and Aranmanai 4, with experience and poise for the contest.

Aadhirai Soundarajan – Actress appearing in Bigil and films such as Varalaru Mukkiyam and Theerkadarishi.

Ramya Joo – Traditional folk dancer as well as social media personality fusing old and contemporary styles.

Gana Vinoth – Playback singer, lyricist, and performer in Tamil cinema, recognized for films such as Kagitha Kappal and Bruce Lee.

Vikram (Vikkals Vikram) – Stand-up comedian from Chennai popular for Vera Maari Office, Tandoori Idli, and Let’s Get Married. 

Viyana – Fashion model-turned-actor with a good social media following and experience of cat walks.

Praveen Devasagayam – Well-known Tamil television actor famous for Kizhakku Vaasal and Eeramana Rojave.

Subiksha – Social media personality and fisher girl famous for her energetic personality and down-to-earth content.

Apsara CJ – Trivandrum model making her big leap in Tamil industry with Bigg Boss.

Nandhini – Fitness influencer and TV host motivating people with her health and wellness hacks.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 house is set to be a hotbed of talent, glamour, and surprise twists. Fans can look forward to fiery games, snappy arguments, and moments to cherish as these celebrities fight it out to win the much-sought title.

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 12:25 AM IST
QUICK LINKS