This Bollywood Actress Starred with Rajesh Khanna Murdered with 5 Family Members Become Rarest of Rare Case

Bollywood has stunned many with shocking, dark stories that still give chills. But one shocking event has left not only Bollywood but the whole nation in tears. There is one renowned actress who once worked with legendary actor Rajesh Khanna, who met a tragic fate when she and her family were brutally murdered, leaving many in shock.

Actress Brutally Murdered With 5 Family Members



This popular actress once starred alongside Rajesh Khanna in the 2008 film Wafa: A Deadly Love Story. She was living her best dream life of Bollywood, full of glamour and glitz, but her life took a tragic turn when she was allegedly murdered along with five other members of her family. Her name is Laila Khan.

Laila Khan Murdered By Stepfather

In 2011, Laila Khan was allegedly murdered by her stepfather, Parvez Tak. Months after her death, there are no clues, no trace, and no closure to her death conspiracy. During the investigation, her stepfather’s name came forward as Parvez did not share a good relationship with Laila. He often opposed her film career and clashed with her mother, Selina. Not only this they also had a dispute over property.

Laila Khan Murdered Court Verdict

In 2024, the Mumbai Sessions Court sentenced Parvez to death and marked the case as a “rasrest of rare case” by Justice SB Pawar. He described the murders were “grotesque, cold-blooded, and revolting.” The judge stated that the cruelty of the act and the accused’s attempt to meticulously cover up the crime which remained unnoticed for so long. Former crime branch officer Ambadas Pote, who led the investigation, called Tak a “shrewd and dangerous criminal,” but expressed satisfaction that justice had finally been served.