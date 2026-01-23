Border 2 Advance Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s Patriotic War Film Crosses Rs 12.5 Crore in Advance Booking, Surpasses Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Border 2 has made a strong statement at the box office even before its theatrical release. The patriotic war drama starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty has witnessed impressive advance booking momentum, crossing the Rs 12.5 crore mark ahead of Day 1. The robust pre-release response indicates high audience interest, placing the film on track for a powerful opening.

With these advanced numbers, Border 2 has also managed to surpass the pre-release benchmarks of Dhurandhar, the earlier box office performer headlined by Ranveer Singh.

Border 2 Box Office Collection

The patriotic drama, Border 2, backed by a large ensemble cast, has already collected an estimated Rs 12.39 crore through advance bookings in 2D formats alone. In addition to standard screening, Border 2 has also earned approximately Rs 6,650 from Dolby Cinema shows, Rs 4.90 lakh from 4DX screenings, and Rs 28,604 from IMAX 2D formats.

Early trade reports further indicate that the film has sold around 4.07 lakh tickets in advance across all formats. These advance collections have been generated from a total of 16,221 shows nationwide, highlighting the film’s strong pre-release demand.

Border 2 Banned in Gulf Countries

As per new reports, the movie has been banned in six Gulf countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Bollywood Hungama reports the reason is the film’s “anti-Pakistan” content.

It’s déjà vu for Bollywood. Only a couple of months ago, Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster spy film Dhurandhar faced the same ban in these countries, for exactly the same reason.

Dhurandhar was a huge success, but losing out on the Gulf market stung. The film’s overseas distributor, Pranab Kapadia, put the loss at around $10 million, about Rs 90 crore.

Indian action films usually rake in big money from this region, so this kind of ban really hurts.

Border 2 Cast

The film features Sunny Deol in the role of Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, while Varun Dhawan portrays Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya. Diljit Dosanjh appears as Indian Air Force officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, and Ahan Shetty plays Lt Cdr Joseph Noronha in key roles.

The ensemble cast also includes Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Guneet Sandhu, Ram Singh, Nishan Singh, Sudesh Berry and Gaurahha Ujjwal, among others.

