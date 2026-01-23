‘When You Are Privileged, You Do Get…’ Suniel Shetty Shuts Down Nepotism Debate While Citing Varun Dhawan’s Example, Adds ‘People May Call My Son A Nepo-Kid But…’

Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty’s new film ‘Border 2’ finally hit theatres today. Suniel Shetty, who starred in the original ‘Border,’ wrote a touching note to his son Ahan as the movie released.

Suniel Shetty Shuts Down Nepotism Debate

Suniel also sat down for Peeping Moon’s Benchmark Conversations podcast and got real about nepotism, and no, he’s not a fan of the word. According to him, there’s nothing wrong with parents wanting their kids to do well. That’s just how life works.

The actor pointed out that people always bring up “nepo kids,” but in his eyes, it’s natural for every parent to root for their child.

Suniel even used his own life as an example; he got a shot at running a restaurant because his dad had one. Sure, privilege can open doors, but what you do with those chances is up to you.

“I don’t like the word nepotism. There’s no such thing as nepotism. Mere bete ko log nepo kid kahenge, lekin har baap yahi chahta hai ki uska baccha achha kare aur aage badhe. (People may call my son a nepo kid, but every father wants his child to do well and move forward in life).” said Suniel Shetty, adding, “Somewhere down the line, it’s a way of life. It’s how generations continue. I got the opportunity to run a restaurant because my father used to run one. When you are privileged, you do get opportunities, but it depends on individuals how they make use of them.”

The Bollywood star also talked about ‘Border 2’ and how it’s been a special project for Ahan. He said Sunny Deol stepped in as a mentor and took care of Ahan like family.

Diljit and Ahan have grown close, and Varun, interestingly, spends more time talking up Ahan’s role than his own. Suniel thinks this says a lot about the whole “nepo kid” conversation.

People assume nepotism means spoiled kids, but that’s just not true. These actors look out for each other.

Ahan, for his part, posted his own heartfelt message on Instagram, calling Sunny Deol a father figure and thanking Varun for treating him like a younger brother.

About Border 2

‘Border 2’ brings together a powerhouse cast with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh.

The film comes from Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.

