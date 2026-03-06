‘Brief Congestion’: Organisers Refute Mismanagement Claims At Karan Aujla’s Delhi Concert

Organisers of Punjabi singer P-Pop Culture, who launched his India tour with a high-energy show in New Delhi on February 28, have issued a statement responding to allegations of mismanagement at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium concert. They said the event was held within the venue’s approved capacity and attributed delays to temporary technical issues.

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was packed as Karan delivered a power-packed performance, making a dramatic zipline entrance and singing back-to-back hits. While the audience largely enjoyed the show, the concert also drew criticism, with some fans claiming there were organisational lapses.

Reports suggested that attendees faced long delays, scuffles, and several disruptions during the evening. Multiple videos from the event circulated widely online, including one showing a large crowd gathered outside the box office, fans demanding their passes, and police stepping in to manage the situation.

Responding to the controversy, Team Innovation — the primary organiser of the tour — said on Friday that the concert strictly followed the venue’s sanctioned capacity and that all tickets were sold exclusively through the authorised partner, District by Eternal.

“Fan experience remains central to every event we produce. The event was conducted strictly within the approved capacity limits of the venue, and at no point was it oversold,” the organisers said, adding that some attendees experienced temporary entry delays due to a large number of arrivals within a short period.

“We also acknowledge and value feedback shared by attendees. Fan experience remains central to every event we produce. At the same time, we believe it is important to provide accurate context and clarify certain aspects of the event to ensure a balanced and factual understanding of what took place. The event was conducted strictly within the approved capacity limits of the venue, and all tickets were sold exclusively through the authorised ticketing partner, District by Eternal. At no point was the event oversold. However, some attendees experienced temporary delays during entry due to a high concentration of arrivals within a short time window, which resulted in brief congestion at certain entry gates,” the statement read.

“Approximately 2.5 per cent of the total footfall experienced wristband scanning delays due to temporary Wi-Fi strain that affected real-time ticket validation systems. Once this issue was identified, contingency protocols were activated immediately. These included manual ticket verification procedures and the on-site generation of fresh QR codes where required. Following verification, all valid ticket holders were granted entry,” it further read.

As per the organisers, “entry points were managed in coordination with the relevant law-and-order authorities, and ticket validation procedures remained mandatory throughout the event. While peak arrival periods created temporary congestion, there was no breach of approved venue capacity regulations and no authorised bypass of ticketing protocols.”

“Team Innovation representatives and management remained present on-site throughout the event and worked closely with venue authorities and security teams to address operational challenges in real time. The event itself was conducted in coordination with venue authorities, licensed security agencies, and local law enforcement. All mandated safety measures, barricading arrangements, and emergency response protocols were implemented in accordance with venue requirements and regulatory guidelines,” the organisers added.

The organizers also “reviewed a video circulating online showing a brief altercation in the premium section.”

“A video circulating online showing a physical altercation in a premium section has also been reviewed internally. Based on preliminary reports, the situation involved an individual allegedly attempting to steal mobile phones from attendees. When security personnel intervened and requested the individual to exit the area, the situation briefly escalated during the removal process. This was an isolated security intervention related to an alleged theft incident and was not a crowd-related altercation or a result of event management issues. Within the stadium premises, drinking water was sold strictly at a flat rate on rupees twenty in compliance with venue regulations, and multiple complimentary hydration counters and bar counters were available inside the venue. Reports of significantly inflated prices appear to relate to independent vendors operating outside the official venue perimeter. These external sellers do not operate under the authority or management of the event promoter,” the statement continued.

Team Innovation also expressed gratitude to fans for their unwavering support, reaffirming their commitment to delivering safe, professionally managed, and grand-scale live entertainment experiences.

“Team Innovation remains committed to delivering safe, professionally managed, and large-scale live entertainment experiences. We greatly appreciate the enthusiasm and engagement of audiences across India and remain dedicated to continually improving every aspect of the live concert experience. We respectfully encourage that discussions surrounding the events consider the full context and verified information. We thank fans across the country for their continued support,” the statement concluded.

After the Delhi gig, Karan travelled to Mumbai and Pune for his shows. However, his Mumbai concert did not go down well with attendees, with many complaining of poor organisation, heat and crowded conditions. After the backlash, Karan will reportedly perform one more time in Mumbai, making sure his fans aren’t disappointed.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: “Women Like Her…”: Rapper Shanty Sharma’s Controversial ‘Rape Remark’ Amid Row Over Khushi Mukherjee’s Revealing Outfit