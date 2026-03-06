“Women Like Her…”: Rapper Shanty Sharma’s Controversial Remarks On Khushi Mukherjee’s Revealing Outfit Triggers Debate

A fresh controversy has surfaced online after rapper Santy Sharma voiced strong criticism of the bold photos and videos shared on social media by actress and influencer Khushi Mukherjee. His remarks quickly gained traction, sparking widespread debate about what public figures should choose to share on digital platforms. Santy argued that while social media is meant to be entertaining, it is also easily accessible to teenagers and children.

According to Santy, celebrities and influencers with large followings should be mindful of the potential impact their content can have on society. He believes that individuals with such influence carry a certain responsibility to consider the example they set for younger audiences. While he acknowledges that social media can be a powerful space for creative expression among youth, he stresses that content from influential personalities should also reflect cultural sensitivity and social responsibility.

One particular comment from Santy drew intense criticism and fueled the controversy further. During the discussion, he stated that “women like this are adding to how many rapes occur in India.” The remark triggered a wave of reactions online. While some users supported his call for greater restraint on social media, many others condemned the statement as insensitive and inappropriate.

As the debate unfolded, the issue expanded into a broader conversation about gender perspectives, the ethical responsibilities of social media influencers, and the importance of addressing serious crimes with care and sensitivity.

The controversy has also drawn additional attention because Santy Sharma has been outspoken about several trending topics recently. Most notably, he commented on the title of the upcoming film “Ghooskhor Pandat,” which itself has generated considerable discussion across entertainment circles and online platforms.

For those unfamiliar with him, Santy Sharma is an independent rapper, singer, and lyricist who has built a strong following in India through socially conscious rap music. Known for his bold style and thought-provoking lyrics, he has carved out a distinct space for himself among audiences who follow the independent hip-hop scene.

Santy reached a major milestone in his career when he made his Bollywood debut as the writer and vocalist of an anthem rap song for the film “Housefull 5.” The project introduced his work to a much wider audience and marked an important step in establishing him as a rising independent artist from central India.

Over the years, he has released several tracks, including Suni Suni Sadko, Udaan, Koshish Meri, Tribute, Ek Thi Meri Girlfriend, and more recent songs such as Killin, Choco Moco, Gangsta, Black Heart, Baahon Mein, Ek Din, Backless Dress, and Peeta Daaru. In 2025, he released his debut solo album “Reborn,” featuring eight tracks that highlight his versatility as both a rapper and songwriter.

Originally from Ratlam, Santy Sharma is regarded as one of the first independent rappers from the region to gain national recognition. As his popularity continues to grow alongside his expanding catalog of music, he is steadily building his identity in the Indian music industry—often using his platform to address social and cultural issues that spark public conversation.

