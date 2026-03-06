LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation ayatollah ali khamenei latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation ayatollah ali khamenei latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation ayatollah ali khamenei latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation ayatollah ali khamenei latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation ayatollah ali khamenei latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation ayatollah ali khamenei latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > “Women Like Her…”: Rapper Shanty Sharma’s Controversial Remarks On Khushi Mukherjee’s Revealing Outfit Triggers Debate

“Women Like Her…”: Rapper Shanty Sharma’s Controversial Remarks On Khushi Mukherjee’s Revealing Outfit Triggers Debate

According to Santy Sharma, celebrities and influencers with large followings should be mindful of the potential impact their content can have on society.

Khushi spotted in Bandra in bold and extremely revealing outfit (Photo credit: X)
Khushi spotted in Bandra in bold and extremely revealing outfit (Photo credit: X)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: March 6, 2026 17:13:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“Women Like Her…”: Rapper Shanty Sharma’s Controversial Remarks On Khushi Mukherjee’s Revealing Outfit Triggers Debate

A fresh controversy has surfaced online after rapper Santy Sharma voiced strong criticism of the bold photos and videos shared on social media by actress and influencer Khushi Mukherjee. His remarks quickly gained traction, sparking widespread debate about what public figures should choose to share on digital platforms. Santy argued that while social media is meant to be entertaining, it is also easily accessible to teenagers and children.

According to Santy, celebrities and influencers with large followings should be mindful of the potential impact their content can have on society. He believes that individuals with such influence carry a certain responsibility to consider the example they set for younger audiences. While he acknowledges that social media can be a powerful space for creative expression among youth, he stresses that content from influential personalities should also reflect cultural sensitivity and social responsibility.

One particular comment from Santy drew intense criticism and fueled the controversy further. During the discussion, he stated that “women like this are adding to how many rapes occur in India.” The remark triggered a wave of reactions online. While some users supported his call for greater restraint on social media, many others condemned the statement as insensitive and inappropriate.

You Might Be Interested In

As the debate unfolded, the issue expanded into a broader conversation about gender perspectives, the ethical responsibilities of social media influencers, and the importance of addressing serious crimes with care and sensitivity.

The controversy has also drawn additional attention because Santy Sharma has been outspoken about several trending topics recently. Most notably, he commented on the title of the upcoming film “Ghooskhor Pandat,” which itself has generated considerable discussion across entertainment circles and online platforms.

For those unfamiliar with him, Santy Sharma is an independent rapper, singer, and lyricist who has built a strong following in India through socially conscious rap music. Known for his bold style and thought-provoking lyrics, he has carved out a distinct space for himself among audiences who follow the independent hip-hop scene.

Santy reached a major milestone in his career when he made his Bollywood debut as the writer and vocalist of an anthem rap song for the film “Housefull 5.” The project introduced his work to a much wider audience and marked an important step in establishing him as a rising independent artist from central India.

Over the years, he has released several tracks, including Suni Suni Sadko, Udaan, Koshish Meri, Tribute, Ek Thi Meri Girlfriend, and more recent songs such as Killin, Choco Moco, Gangsta, Black Heart, Baahon Mein, Ek Din, Backless Dress, and Peeta Daaru. In 2025, he released his debut solo album “Reborn,” featuring eight tracks that highlight his versatility as both a rapper and songwriter.

Originally from Ratlam, Santy Sharma is regarded as one of the first independent rappers from the region to gain national recognition. As his popularity continues to grow alongside his expanding catalog of music, he is steadily building his identity in the Indian music industry—often using his platform to address social and cultural issues that spark public conversation.

ALSO READ:  Charitha Kamakshi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Divya Sripada’s Telugu Romantic Drama About Marriage, Emotional Conflict Online

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 5:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: khushi mukherjeeRevealing outfitSanty Sharmaviral video

RELATED News

Badshah Under Fire As Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Him Over ‘Tateeree’ Lyrics – What’s Controversial About The Song?

Jab Khuli Kitaab Review: Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia’s Family Drama on ZEE5 Is Sweet but Lacks Emotional Depth

Who Is Ritika Chauhan? UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal Gets Accused Of Beating His Wife Amid Family Rift: ‘Ek Laafa Maara….’

Producer Chanda Patel Honours Gujarati Cinema Legends at WIFPA–SEPC Entertainment and Media Conclave in Ahmedabad

New OTT Releases: Fresh Movies, Shocking Twists And Binge-Worthy Stories To Kickstart Your Weekend

LATEST NEWS

Work From Home And Online Classes To Tackle Fuel Crisis? Pakistan Plans To Bring Covid-Era Measures As Cash-Strapped Nation Left With Weeks Of Petrol

Vivo X300 FE To Debut Soon In India: Qualcomm Processor, Triple Camera Setup, And 90W Fast Charging, Check All Features, Launch Date And Price

Florida Man Fell In Love With Google Gemini, Killed Self To Be ‘Together With It’, Was Also Pushed By Chatbot To Stage Mass-Casualty Plot: Lawsuit

‘Dhongi Baba’: Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams Mohammad Amir Over Wrong India Prediction — T20 World Cup 2026

Is Qatar Planning To Sell Crude Oil At $150 Per Barrel? Middle East War Threatens Energy Markets As Strait of Hormuz Disruption Continues

Israel-Iran-US War Day 6: IRGC Launches 21st Wave of ‘Operation True Promise’ Counterstrikes With Drone, Missile Swarms; Tehran Vows ‘More Intense’ Operations

Nikko Natividad Viral MMS Real Or Fake? Filipino Actor Finally Breaks Silence After Obscene Private Clip Leaked Online, Says ‘I Am…’

IND vs NZ: Who Will Win The T20 World Cup 2026 if Final is Washed Out Due to Rain?

Sanju Samson Gives Epic Reply On ‘Two Missed Centuries’ at T20 World Cup 2026 Press Conference – WATCH

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Brother-Sister Beaten To Death By Uncle And Cousin Over Land Dispute While Heading To Exam

“Women Like Her…”: Rapper Shanty Sharma’s Controversial Remarks On Khushi Mukherjee’s Revealing Outfit Triggers Debate

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Women Like Her…”: Rapper Shanty Sharma’s Controversial Remarks On Khushi Mukherjee’s Revealing Outfit Triggers Debate

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Women Like Her…”: Rapper Shanty Sharma’s Controversial Remarks On Khushi Mukherjee’s Revealing Outfit Triggers Debate
“Women Like Her…”: Rapper Shanty Sharma’s Controversial Remarks On Khushi Mukherjee’s Revealing Outfit Triggers Debate
“Women Like Her…”: Rapper Shanty Sharma’s Controversial Remarks On Khushi Mukherjee’s Revealing Outfit Triggers Debate
“Women Like Her…”: Rapper Shanty Sharma’s Controversial Remarks On Khushi Mukherjee’s Revealing Outfit Triggers Debate

QUICK LINKS