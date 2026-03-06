Charitha Kamakshi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Divya Sripada’s Telugu Romantic Drama About Marriage, Emotional Conflict Online

The Telugu romantic drama Charitha Kamakshi, starring Divya Sripada and Abhai Naveen in the lead roles, is set for its digital premiere. The film explores the emotional journey of a newly married couple and how unexpected events begin to challenge their relationship. With themes of marriage, personal struggles, and emotional conflict, the film unfolds against a middle-class backdrop.

Directed by Channdu Saayi, the film blends romance and drama while focusing on how relationships evolve under pressure.

Charitha Kamakshi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

The film will premiere directly on the streaming platform ETV Win on March 5.

Unlike traditional theatrical releases, Charitha Kamakshi is part of the platform’s growing slate of digital-first Telugu releases, made specifically for online streaming audiences.

What Is Charitha Kamakshi About?

The story revolves around Charitha, a gentle and innocent young woman who begins her married life with a passionate filmmaker. At first, everything appears hopeful as she adjusts to her new home and tries to understand her husband’s creative world.

However, their relationship begins on a cautious note. Charitha asks her husband to give her time before their marriage becomes physically intimate. As the days pass, the couple slowly builds emotional intimacy and begins to understand each other better.

Just when their relationship appears to be finding balance, a sudden development disrupts their lives, pushing them into an unexpected emotional crisis.

A Marriage Tested by Difficult Choices

As Charitha becomes more familiar with her husband’s professional life, she begins to realize that his work involves morally questionable choices. These decisions eventually lead to serious consequences.

Despite his kind personality, his actions bring him into trouble with the law, and he ends up in police custody. The incident leaves Charitha shocked and struggling to cope with a reality she never anticipated.

With little understanding of the outside world, Charitha is suddenly forced to face difficult situations and navigate a system she does not fully understand.

Charitha’s Journey From Innocence to Courage

Determined to protect her marriage and uncover the truth, Charitha gathers the courage to confront a stubborn Sub-Inspector who stands between her and answers.

What follows is an emotional transformation. The story traces her journey from an innocent newlywed into a brave woman willing to challenge authority and fight for her relationship.

Through resilience and emotional strength, Charitha begins to redefine her role in both her marriage and society.

Cast and Crew of Charitha Kamakshi

Apart from Divya Sripada and Abhai Naveen, the film features a strong technical team.

Director: Channdu Saayi

Producer: Rajini Reddy

Cinematography: Rocky Vanamali

Music: Abu

Editing: Kodati Pavan Kalyan

Writers: Gnaneshwar Devarapaga, Shiva Shankar Chinthakindhi

Lyrics: Kuchi Shankar, Manohar Palisetty, Vasu, Gnaneshwar Devarapaga

The technical team also includes art director Ramesh, costume designers Devi and Bhavani Neerati, and sound designer Padma Rao.

