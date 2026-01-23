LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Brooklyn Beckham vs Brand Beckham: Inside The Trademark Dispute Rocking The Famous Family

Brooklyn Beckham vs Brand Beckham: Inside The Trademark Dispute Rocking The Famous Family

Brooklyn Beckham has accused his parents, David and Victoria Beckham of prioritising “Brand Beckham” over family, sparking debate over celebrity name trademarks, legal ownership, and control of personal identity within high-profile families.

David and Victoria Beckham with their eldest son Brooklyn
David and Victoria Beckham with their eldest son Brooklyn

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 23, 2026 21:46:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Brooklyn Beckham vs Brand Beckham: Inside The Trademark Dispute Rocking The Famous Family

Brooklyn Beckham stirred things up this week when he called out his parents, David and Victoria, saying “Brand Beckham” always comes first. His outburst didn’t just set off another round of internet gossip, it also pulled back the curtain a bit on how celebrity families protect their names with legal trademarks.

You Might Be Interested In

If you check the UK trademark filings, you’ll see David and Victoria registered all four of their kids’ names as trademarks. Victoria is listed as the owner, acting as their parent and guardian.

Brooklyn’s name got trademarked back in 2016, when he was just 17. That registration covers everything from beauty and clothing to toys and entertainment, but it’s set to expire this December.

You Might Be Interested In

So what’s the real fight about? In his Instagram post, Brooklyn claimed that before he married Nicola Peltz in 2022 she’s the daughter of American billionaire Nelson Peltz, his parents pushed him to sign away the rights to his own name. He said his family puts public image and endorsements above everything else: “Brand Beckham comes first.”

Brooklyn hasn’t shared exactly what they asked him to sign. So far, his parents haven’t commented on the situation, and their reps haven’t responded to Reuters or anyone else asking about it.

What do you need to know about the trademark dispute? 

In February that year, Authentic Brands Group entered a strategic partnership to co-own and manage David Beckham’s brand. It is not clear if Brooklyn’s trademark was involved.

Celebrities have long trademarked their names for spinoff products and the practice has increased with the rise of endorsements and social media to prevent others profiting from their names without permission.

Disputes over such trademarks are not uncommon. Australian singer Kylie Minogue opposed efforts by U.S. reality television star Kylie Jenner to trademark “Kylie” for commercial use, citing prior use and the risk of consumer confusion. Minogue later said the two reached an agreement.

Singer Katy Perry has been in a years-long trademark battle with a Sydney-based fashion designer whose label uses her own birth name, “Katie Perry.”

What options does Brooklyn Beckham have?

The Beckhams’ multi-million-pound family business was built by David, the former England soccer captain who agreed a string of commercial deals while playing at Manchester United and Real Madrid in the 1990s and 2000s, and Victoria, a member of the Spice Girls, the UK’s biggest pop group at the time.

Victoria launched her own fashion label in 2008 and beauty brand in 2019 and the couple have each lent their names to multiple products, including collaborations with other brands.

Their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven, make frequent appearances at Victoria’s fashion shows and online. Brooklyn and Romeo have collaborated with brands.

Mark Engelman, an intellectual property barrister at Burnell Chambers, said registering a trademark was relatively inexpensive. “If (the children) do well, they can earn money from selling products or licensing the name to third parties,” he said.

Registering a trademark in Britain costs from 170 pounds ($230), plus 50 pounds for each additional class, and lasts 10 years. In the United States, fees start at around $350.

Any dispute could ultimately be resolved through negotiation, potentially limiting Brooklyn’s use of his name in core “Brand Beckham” categories such as fashion or fragrance, he added.

Brooklyn already signalled a shift by adding Peltz to his surname after his marriage. He uses the name in marketing his Cloud23 hot sauce, signing endorsements with the initials “BPB”. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

MUST READ: ‘Factually Incorrect, Malicious’: Palash Muchhal Denies Claims Of Cheating A Sangli Man Of Rs. 40 Lakhs, Vows To Explore Legal Options

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 9:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: brooklyn beckhamdavid beckhamVictoria Beckham

RELATED News

Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Gets Brutally Trolled Over Marathon Appearance, Sparks Debate On Body Shaming, What It Reveals About Mental Health Stigma

‘Factually Incorrect, Malicious’: Palash Muchhal Denies Claims Of Cheating A Sangli Man Of Rs. 40 Lakhs, Vows To Explore Legal Options

‘When You Are Privileged, You Do Get…’ Suniel Shetty Shuts Down Nepotism Debate While Citing Varun Dhawan’s Example, Adds ‘People May Call My Son A Nepo-Kid But…’

‘He Is Waging A War Against A European Country’: UK PM Keir Starmer Raises Alarm Over Putin Joining Trump’s ‘ So Called Board of Peace’

Watch: Mumbai Viral Video Shows Shocking Physical Scuffle Between Urban Company Masseuse, Woman Customer Over Cancelled Appointment

LATEST NEWS

Brooklyn Beckham vs Brand Beckham: Inside The Trademark Dispute Rocking The Famous Family

Israel Slams Pakistan, Sends Stern Warning As Regional Tensions Rise With Iran, Firmly Rules Out Any Country That Supports Terrorism

From Trade To Tech: Why The India-EU ‘Mother Of All Deals’ Could Be A Game Changer, Here’s What You Need To Know About The Mega Agreement

Bangladesh ‘At An Edge Of Abyss’, Sheikh Hasina Launches A Scathing Attack Against Interim Chief Mohammad Yunus, Calls Him ‘A Plunderer, And A Corrupt Traitor’

Digital Arrest Horror: Scammers Pose As NIA In Fake Delhi Bomb Blast Probe, Rob Mumbai Official Of Rs 16.5 Lakh Over 26 Days

Who Is Deepinder Goyal’s First Wife And When Did They First Meet ? From Chasing Her For Six Months To Divorcing Her, All About Kanchan Joshi

Tradyon Launches AI-First Platform to Power the Next Phase of Agricultural Commodity Trading

What Is USS Abraham Lincoln And Why Is US’ 5,000-Crew, $4.5 Billion Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Heading To Middle East Amid Iran Standoff?

Elitecon International Strengthens Board with the Appointment of Veteran IAS and IRS Officers as Independent Directors

MeghaShrey NGO Joins Hands with Iconic Gold Awards 2026

Brooklyn Beckham vs Brand Beckham: Inside The Trademark Dispute Rocking The Famous Family

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Brooklyn Beckham vs Brand Beckham: Inside The Trademark Dispute Rocking The Famous Family

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Brooklyn Beckham vs Brand Beckham: Inside The Trademark Dispute Rocking The Famous Family
Brooklyn Beckham vs Brand Beckham: Inside The Trademark Dispute Rocking The Famous Family
Brooklyn Beckham vs Brand Beckham: Inside The Trademark Dispute Rocking The Famous Family
Brooklyn Beckham vs Brand Beckham: Inside The Trademark Dispute Rocking The Famous Family

QUICK LINKS