Home > Entertainment > Bruno Mars Returns With His First Solo Album In Nearly A Decade; Announces 40-Show 'The Romantic Tour'- Check Dates, Venues And Ticket Details

Bruno Mars Returns With His First Solo Album In Nearly A Decade; Announces 40-Show ‘The Romantic Tour’- Check Dates, Venues And Ticket Details

Bruno Mars returns with first solo album in nearly a decade; announces 40-show ‘The Romantic Tour 2026’ – dates, venues & tickets.

Bruno Mars returns with first solo album in nearly a decade. (Photo: X/@BrunoMars)
Bruno Mars returns with first solo album in nearly a decade. (Photo: X/@BrunoMars)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 8, 2026 20:40:01 IST

Bruno Mars Returns With His First Solo Album In Nearly A Decade; Announces 40-Show ‘The Romantic Tour’- Check Dates, Venues And Ticket Details

Pop superstar Bruno Mars is officially back! Nearly a decade after his last solo project, Mars has announced his first solo album in years, The Romantic, alongside a massive 40-show global stadium tour, The Romantic Tour 2026. Here’s everything fans need to know about the new album, tour dates, venues, and ticket information.

Bruno Mars Announces First Solo Album Since “24K Magic”

Bruno Mars unveiled his much-anticipated album The Romantic on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. The singer confirmed that the first single from the album will drop on Friday, January 9, teasing fans with a sleek black-and-white graphic on Instagram.

Mars wrote, “New music this Friday. The Romantic coming 2.27. Preorder at BrunoMars.com.” The album marks his first solo project in nearly ten years, following the success of 24K Magic, and is expected to showcase the signature groove, soul, and pop brilliance that fans have come to love.

The Romantic Tour 2026: Dates and Venues

The Romantic Tour 2026 will feature 40 shows across North America and Europe, beginning on April 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and concluding on October 14 in Vancouver, Canada.

Key U.S. Dates Include:

  • April 10 — Las Vegas, NV

  • April 14 — Glendale, AZ

  • April 18 — Arlington, TX

  • April 22 — Houston, TX

  • April 25 — Atlanta, GA

  • April 29 — Charlotte, NC

  • May 02 — Landover, MD

  • May 06 — Nashville, TN

  • May 09 — Detroit, MI

  • May 16 — Chicago, IL

International Dates Include:

  • June 20–21 — Paris, FR

  • June 26 — Berlin, DE

  • July 04–05 — Amsterdam, NL

  • July 10 — Madrid, ES

  • July 14 — Milan, IT

  • July 18–19 — London, UK

The tour also features multiple stops in East Rutherford, NJ; Miami, FL; San Antonio, TX; Inglewood, CA; and concludes in Vancouver, BC.

Special Guests Joining Bruno Mars

Fans can expect a star-studded lineup alongside Bruno Mars. Anderson .Paak, Mars’ collaborator from Silk Sonic, will appear as his alter ego DJ Pee .Wee for all dates.

Select shows will also feature Victoria Monét, Raye, and Leon Thomas as opening acts, adding more excitement to the high-energy performances.

Ticket Information for The Romantic Tour

Tickets for The Romantic Tour 2026 will go on presale on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 12 p.m. local time. Fans must register at BrunoMars.com by Monday, January 12, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT to gain early access.

General on sale tickets will be available starting Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 12 p.m. local time, also through BrunoMars.com. Ticketmaster users do not require a presale code, but some other sites may ask for one.

Bruno Mars: Back on Stage After Nearly a Decade

This marks Bruno Mars’ first full headlining stadium tour since his 2017 24K Magic World Tour. With new music, iconic hits, and a line-up of top performers, The Romantic Tour 2026 promises to be one of the most anticipated music events of the year.

Fans across the globe can now mark their calendars, preorder the album, and get ready to experience Bruno Mars live in action once again.

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 8:40 PM IST
bruno mars, Bruno Mars new album, Bruno Mars news, The Romantic Tour 2026

Bruno Mars Returns With His First Solo Album In Nearly A Decade; Announces 40-Show ‘The Romantic Tour’- Check Dates, Venues And Ticket Details

