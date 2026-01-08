LIVE TV
Sobhita Dhulipala's 'Cheekatilo' OTT Release Date: Check Out When And Where To Watch The Telugu Crime Thriller

Sobhita Dhulipala’s ‘Cheekatilo’ OTT Release Date: Check Out When And Where To Watch The Telugu Crime Thriller

Cheekatilo: Telugu crime suspense film Cheekatilo, starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Viswadev Rachakonda, is set to make its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video on January 23, 2026. Set against the backdrop of Hyderabad, the film explores crime, mystery, and the pursuit of truth through a contemporary narrative.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s ‘Cheekatilo’ OTT Release Date: Check Out When And Where To Watch The Telugu Crime Thriller (Picture Credits: Instagram)
Sobhita Dhulipala’s ‘Cheekatilo’ OTT Release Date: Check Out When And Where To Watch The Telugu Crime Thriller (Picture Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 8, 2026 17:47:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sobhita Dhulipala’s ‘Cheekatilo’ OTT Release Date: Check Out When And Where To Watch The Telugu Crime Thriller

Cheekatilo: Telugu crime suspense film Cheekatilo, starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Viswadev Rachakonda, is set to make its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video on January 23, 2026. Set against the backdrop of Hyderabad, the film explores crime, mystery, and the pursuit of truth through a contemporary narrative.

Sobhita Dhulipala In A Gritty Crime Thriller

Prime Video India unveiled the film’s poster on social media, introducing Sobhita Dhulipala in an intense and intriguing avatar. Captioned with a teaser hinting at darkness and impact, the reveal has sparked interest among fans of suspense dramas.

Directed by Sharan Kopishetty and produced by D. Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions Pvt. Ltd., Cheekatilo is written by Chandra Pemmaraju and Kopishetty. The film delves into unsettling themes while maintaining a strong emotional core.

What Is ‘Cheekatilo’ About?

The story follows a true crime podcaster whose world is shaken after her intern is found murdered. As she begins investigating the case herself, she is pulled deeper into a web of secrets, danger, and moral dilemmas. The narrative unfolds as she races against time to uncover the truth and confront the darkness surrounding the crime.

Producer D. Suresh Babu On The Film’s Vision

Speaking about the project, producer D. Suresh Babu described Cheekatilo as a layered suspense drama that goes beyond conventional crime storytelling. He said the film focuses on the courage required to face uncomfortable truths and speak out against injustice.

Calling the collaboration with Prime Video a meaningful milestone, he added that the film reflects a shared commitment to telling culturally rooted stories with relatable characters. According to him, Cheekatilo promises a haunting and gripping viewing experience powered by strong performances.

Along with Sobhita Dhulipala and Viswadev Rachakonda, the film also features Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, and Vadlamani Srinivas in key roles.

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 5:47 PM IST
Sobhita Dhulipala’s ‘Cheekatilo’ OTT Release Date: Check Out When And Where To Watch The Telugu Crime Thriller

