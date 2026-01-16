LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > BTS Album Arirang: From Korean Folk Song To Global Level, History And Symbolism Decoded

BTS Album Arirang: BTS's selected title Arirang brings them not only the artistic but also the cultural value, what is more, it is becoming their tradition to take Korean heritage to the world.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 16, 2026 13:27:24 IST

BTS Album Arirang: The biggest K-Pop sensation BTS has officially revealed their new album, Arirang, which is their fifth studio release and the most awaited of all. This album, with a huge world tour planned as well, marks a return after almost four years without a long play record. The international activities come only after the seven members of the group RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, Jungkook, and j-hope have completed their military service all together. The album is going to contain 14 songs and is going to be released in different formats, including vinyl editions that are especially curated and special collectibles for fans.

BTS Album Arirang: What Is The Meaning?

BTS Album Arirang: The name of the album Arirang is a heavy title full of cultural and historical significance in Korea, as it mentions the country’s most famous folk song often referred to as the unofficial national anthem. The song, played and sung in a different form at the same time and place, was designated by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage, and it has been around for several centuries. The refrains of the song ‘Arirang, arirang, arariyo’ are so ubiquitous throughout Korea that they have been passed on in various regional styles for generations. In the past, Arirang could be heard during the toughest times, such as the period of Japanese colonization, representing national identity and resilience.

BTS Album Arirang: What’s New

BTS Album Arirang: In the same manner, BTS’s selected title Arirang brings them not only the artistic but also the cultural value, what is more, it is becoming their tradition to take Korean heritage to the world. The band’s label, BigHit Music, marked the new album as a mirror of BTS or a basically Korean band that wants to communicate their feelings through music. The majority of people who listen to the group, think that the title connects the non modern band with the very ancient cultural roots and that it provides a symbolic narration of coming home and also emotional connection after a long period of artistic evolution and service hiatus.

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 1:27 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
