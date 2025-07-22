BTS’ Jin Debunks Favouritism As Ad Deal Bonanza Continues, ‘I Just Did A Lot’

BTS member Jin, just out of the army, has swept the limelight with a series of high-profile endorsement deals, fueling rumors of favouritism among ARMYs. On July 22, 2025, Jin refused such rumorus on Weverse, stating that he has rejected “dozens” of ad deals, and so have his fellow members, putting rumors of special treatment to rest. His honest response and a flourishing solo career have been making headlines, ensuring his position as an international ambassador for several brands.

Jin’s Weverse Clapback: No Favouritism Here

On a Weverse post, Jin replied to a fan’s comment in his typical light-hearted manner and stated, “Ah. I just did a lot, that’s all. The others are also getting dozens or even hundreds of ad offers. They just don’t do them. Because I myself have also rejected over dozens.” This put an end to speculations that Jin was being given special treatment by HYBE or brands.

jin weverse comment 👤: wow seokjin !!! 🙃 🐹: Oh, it’s just that I did a lot, but the other members actually get tons of ad offers too, like dozens or hundreds! They just choose not to do them. Even I’ve turned down more than a dozen myself… I think I’m gonna focus on what… pic.twitter.com/xG3kibqBKS — BTS LINK⁷ (@btslinkita) July 22, 2025







Fans appreciated his honesty, with the majority of them noting that all the members of BTS have numerous offers but choose wisely, according to their own aspirations. Jin’s humility was also underscored by him explaining that he weighs quality projects over the quantity of projects.

A Brand Magnet: Jin’s 2025 Endorsement Supremacy

Jin’s post-military career is a giant, and 2025 is the year he became the most endorsed BTS member, endorsing 10 brands including Gucci, Fred Jewelry, Laneige, and Dolby. His fame and international popularity have earned him a darling of luxury and lifestyle companies, and his X followers have been loving him for his versatility.

Posts on 21st July 2025 highlighted his ambassadorial positions, with comments declaring, “#JIN is now the most endorsed BTS member.” The boom is an indication of Jin’s marketability, but he vindicated that his group members are also flooded with offers and opt for quality over quantity.

Solo Tour and Beyond: Jin’s Multifaceted Stardom

Asides from endorsements, solo tours of Jin are booming. His #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, which began in 2025, has sold-out concerts in Japan, the US, and the UK, including a historic headlining show at London’s O2 Arena. His album Echo and a surprise Squid Game 3 promo appearance have added more weight to his popularity, amassing 3.4 million social media mentions in one week.

Jin’s strength to balance endorsement, acting, and music and close down allegations of bias demonstrates his superstar muscle and the fact that he’s not surfing on BTS’ wave but forging his own path.

Also Read: K-Drama Buzz List: The Most Anticipated Shows To Stream Right Now And Next Month