Bullets Fired Outside Rohit Shetty's Mumbai Home: Was the Filmmaker Targeted? Police Cordon Off Juhu Residence

Bullets were fired outside Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai, on January 31, 2026. No one was injured, but Mumbai Police cordoned off the area and deployed heavy security. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are checking CCTV footage.

Bullets Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Home (Images: X)
Bullets Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Home (Images: X)

Published: February 1, 2026 04:01:24 IST

Bullets were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai, late on Friday night, January 31, 2026. Reports say that four bullets were fired outside his home. Mumbai Police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

According to reports no one was reported injured in the incident, but heavy security has been deployed around Shetty’s house as a precautionary measure while officers investigate. At this point, police have not released an official statement on a motive or the identity of any suspects. They are examining all angles and checking CCTV footage to piece together what happened.

Investigation Underway at Rohit Shetty Residence

The incident has shocked many in the entertainment world. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is best known for high‑octane action films and his work in Bollywood. Fans and industry figures have taken to social media, with some expressing concern and asking if such incidents signal a return of dangerous street crime in the city.

Shooting incidents near celebrity residences have happened before in India. In September 2025, shots were fired outside the Bareilly home of actress Disha Patani. Two men on a motorcycle reportedly fired around 10‑12 rounds at her old family house in the Civil Lines area, though Patani was not present at the time. Police later said the attack might be linked to a dispute involving religious sentiments and that several teams were formed to apprehend the accused.

In that case, the police found that the house was targeted twice in two days, on the first day, minors were said to fire a shot in the air, and the next day, the gang sent other men who fired multiple rounds.

Celebrity Safety Concerns Highlighted by Rohit Shetty Incident

Security at celebrity homes has been a long‑running concern. In 2025, two gangsters linked to the Patani shooting later died in an encounter with police in Ghaziabad after being tracked down.

While no injuries were reported outside Shetty’s home, the incident has raised questions about public safety around high‑profile personalities and their families. Residents in the Juhu area and neighbours said they heard unfamiliar sounds and were alarmed when police vehicles and sirens arrived. The investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected as authorities piece together evidence. 

