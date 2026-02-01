LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘A Baby Boy And Baby Girl’: Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Welcome Twins, Chiranjeevi Calls It ‘Divine Blessing’

'A Baby Boy And Baby Girl': Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Welcome Twins, Chiranjeevi Calls It 'Divine Blessing'

Actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl on January 31, 2026. The joyful news was shared by Chiranjeevi, who said both the babies and the mother are healthy.

Ram Charan Welcomes Twins (Image: X/ upasanakonidela)
Ram Charan Welcomes Twins (Image: X/ upasanakonidela)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 1, 2026 02:54:28 IST

‘A Baby Boy And Baby Girl’: Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Welcome Twins, Chiranjeevi Calls It ‘Divine Blessing’

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl. The happy news was confirmed on January 31, 2026, and shared by Ram Charan’s father and veteran actor Chiranjeevi on social media.

In a heartfelt post, Chiranjeevi wrote, “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins – a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes – Chiranjeevi & Surekha.”

Ram Charan Family Grows to Five

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are now parents of three children. They already have a daughter named Klin Kaara, who was born in June 2023. The twins’ arrival has brought double happiness to the family and fans.

Speculation about the twins started during Diwali 2025, when Upasana shared a baby shower video and wrote, “This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings.” The couple later confirmed the pregnancy publicly, which excited fans across the entertainment world.

Ram Charan News Shared by Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha thanked well-wishers for their prayers and good wishes for the family during this special time. They called the twins’ arrival a blessing and a moment of “pure joy.”

Ram Charan and Upasana have been together for many years. They first met as friends, later fell in love, and got married in June 2012 after an engagement in December 2011. Upasana is the granddaughter of Prathap C Reddy, the founder of Apollo Hospitals, and Ram Charan is the son of megastar Chiranjeevi.

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 2:54 AM IST
‘A Baby Boy And Baby Girl’: Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Welcome Twins, Chiranjeevi Calls It ‘Divine Blessing’

