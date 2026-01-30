Burnout Or Self-Care? Why Indian Celebrities Like Arijit Singh And Zakir Khan Are Stepping Away From Spotlight At The Peak Of Fame

When the world saw them thriving at the height of their careers, their decisions came as a surprise. From chart-topping musicians to sold-out stand-up comedians, several Indian celebrities are pressing pause on their professional lives raising a larger question: is it burnout, or a conscious move towards self-care?

The latest to join this growing list are singer Arijit Singh and comedian Zakir Khan, both of whom recently announced major career breaks for deeply personal reasons.

Arijit Singh Retires from Playback Singing, Not Music

Arijit Singh has announced his retirement from playback singing, a move that sent shockwaves across the music industry. However, the singer clarified that this does not mean he is stepping away from music altogether.

On Tuesday (January 27), Arijit revealed that he would no longer take on new playback singing assignments. When fans asked about the reason behind the decision, the singer candidly said he felt “bored” and wanted to explore other musical avenues.

The decision marks a rare moment where a top-tier artist has openly acknowledged creative stagnation at the peak of success choosing reinvention over repetition.

Zakir Khan Takes Long Break Due to Health Issues

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan, one of India’s most loved performers, also announced a significant break from work, citing health concerns. Zakir revealed that he may remain away from the spotlight until 2028–29, or even 2030.

In an interview with Gulf News, Zakir shared how relentless touring and work schedules took a toll on his health, especially as he deals with a genetic illness that runs in his family.

“I need to take care of my health. There are certain genetic illnesses in my family that tend to surface after a particular age. On top of that, I’ve damaged my body myself sleeping for just two hours and then meeting thousands of people,” Zakir said.

His decision highlights the often invisible physical cost of constant public engagement.

Other Celebrities Who Stepped Back at Career Highs

Neha Kakkar

Popular singer Neha Kakkar recently hinted at stepping away from work and personal responsibilities. In a now-deleted Instagram story, she wrote about taking a break from “responsibilities, relationships, and work,” leaving fans confused about her future plans.

Zaira Wasim

Former child actor Zaira Wasim, who earned critical acclaim for Dangal and The Sky Is Pink, shocked the industry in 2019 by quitting acting altogether. She cited religious reasons, walking away despite being considered one of Bollywood’s most promising young talents.

It’s Not Always Burnout, Say Experts

According to psychologist Roshni Sondhi Abbi, Head of Psychological Services at Adayu, Fortis Gurugram, such decisions are no longer limited to celebrities.

“It’s not always burnout from the rat race. Often, it’s a lack of stimulation after reaching the top. High achievers feel bored or experience a misalignment between their values and identity,” Abbi explains.

Since the pandemic, she has seen CEOs, athletes, executives, and professionals voluntarily step away from successful careers to pursue what she calls a “second life.”

A Shift in How Success Is Defined

Experts say changing life patterns are also driving this trend. Careers are starting and ending earlier.

“By their mid-40s, many people feel they have achieved everything expected of them. That’s when they think of breaking out and trying something new,” explains Dr Rajiv Mehta, Vice-Chairperson, Psychiatry, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi.

The emphasis, he says, is now shifting from external validation to self-satisfaction and mental well-being.

Preparing for a ‘Second Life’

Mental health experts stress that stepping away should be gradual and well-planned. Dr Mehta advises: Building a financial cushion of at least 12 months, Developing clarity of purpose, Accepting the emotional void that may follow career withdrawal, Keeping the door open for a possible comeback.

“We always leave room for return. Didn’t Vinod Khanna return to films after his stint at Osho’s ashram?” Dr Mehta notes.

Redefining Identity Beyond Fame

Abbi encourages individuals to stop equating their identity with their professional role.

“Acknowledge the loss of a specific role, but don’t mistake that for your identity. Fulfilment comes from genuine joy not fame or accolades,” she says.

She also advises starting small in the second phase of life and resisting the urge to immediately replace one high-pressure role with another.

Growing Cultural Shift

As Arijit Singh and Zakir Khan step away from the spotlight one seeking creative renewal and the other prioritising health their decisions reflect a broader cultural shift. Success today is increasingly being redefined not by constant productivity, but by balance, purpose, and well-being.

And perhaps, pressing pause is no longer a sign of weakness but of clarity.

