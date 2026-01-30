LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s ₹1300 Cr Spy Thriller Blockbuster

Dhurandhar OTT Release: Ranveer Singh’s ₹1300 Cr spy thriller premieres on Netflix Jan 30; set reminder to watch the blockbuster.

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Confirmed. (Photo: IG/Ranveer Singh)
Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Confirmed. (Photo: IG/Ranveer Singh)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 30, 2026 00:53:01 IST

After breaking records at the box office, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is all set to make its OTT debut on Netflix. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, will begin streaming on Friday, January 30, according to an official update on Netflix India’s website.

Fans can now set a reminder on Netflix to receive a notification as soon as the film goes live. Dhurandhar, which hit theatres on December 5, 2025, went on to become a massive commercial success, crossing the ₹1000 crore mark in India and ₹1300 crore worldwide, making it one of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters.

The film joins a select list of Indian blockbusters to reach this milestone, alongside Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and KGF Chapter 2. Its gripping storyline, high-octane action, and stellar performances by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan contributed to its record-breaking run.

About Dhurandhar 

Dhurandhar follows the story of an Indian spy sent to Pakistan’s Lyari to infiltrate a Baloch gang. Ranveer Singh plays the lead role of Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, while Akshaye Khanna portrays the gang leader, Rehman Dakait.

The film’s sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is slated for release on March 19, 2026, during Eid, in Hindi and all South Indian languages. It is set to clash at the box office with Geetu Mohandas and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, which will release on the same date.

With its OTT release on Netflix, viewers across India and globally can now experience the spy thriller that has already become a cultural phenomenon and a box-office juggernaut.

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 12:53 AM IST
QUICK LINKS