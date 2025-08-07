Cara Delevingne’s 33rd Birthday Bash! A-List Glam, Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie And Who Else? Here’s The Guest List

Cara Delevingne kicked off her 33rd birthday celebrations in true style with a magnificent party at the legendary Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on August 5, 2025. Model and actress Delevingne, who celebrates her birthday on August 12, found herself surrounded by an A-list invitee list that included Selena Gomez and Margot Robbie for the night of Hollywood glamour and intrigue.

Cara Delevingne’s 33rd birthday: A-List Guest List Sparks Buzz

Selena Gomez arrived with her boyfriend Benny Blanco wearing timeless elegance in a black skirt suit. Margot Robbie, one of Delevingne’s closest friends and also her co-star in the Suicide Squad movie, commanded attention in black and white as she arrived with co-star Jay Hernandez.

— Margot Robbie attending Cara Delevingne’s birthday party in LA. pic.twitter.com/AovB9XF2o2 — ؘ (@SWEETMROBBIE) August 6, 2025

Paris Hilton was there, as were Colman Domingo and Julia Fox, with Fox rocking a bold-fitting Willy Chavarria x Adidas. The separate arrivals of exes Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi fueled more drama, while Paris Jackson, Brenda Song, and Macaulay Culkin rounded out the mix.

Fashion and Glamour Take Center Stage

The dress code screamed Hollywood glamour with a very small rebellious touch. Delevingne herself looked stunning in a lace bustier under a pinstripe suit, softening with some exquisiteness her hard edge. Robbie took a few classic notes with high-waisted tuxedo trousers and silky tank.

Selena Gomez attended Cara Delevingne’s birthday party last night and mingled with Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, Kaia Gerber and Julia Fox. pic.twitter.com/402zv2LIrv — ‏ً (@ClNEMADDlCT) August 6, 2025

Gomez provided a serious upper with Christian Louboutin slingbacks to finish a simply elegant look. Colman Domingo added a playful pop to his dapper suit with his jaunty hat while Jackson returned the Y2K pantless grunge vibe with a white shirt worn as a dress. The parade was photographically majestic; by now, the stars were out there strutting their way through the iconic venue.

A Night of Reunion

The event served as a reunion between the Suicides actors, Robbie and Hernandez, who marked a celebratory nine years since the movie’s release in 2016. Delevingne drove through the festivity with a bouquet to set this cool but again cheerful vibe. The so-called “low-key” party was filled with names like Tyga, Bebe Rexha, and Tiffany Haddish, basically flipping the script on the already neon energy. With a huge social media buzz, this event became even bigger in the extra allure.

Cara Delevingne’s 33rd birthday bash boasted a glitzy parade of Hollywood finest, amalgamating fashion, nostalgia, and star-studded drama.

