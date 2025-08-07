LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Cara Delevingne’s 33rd Birthday Bash! A-List Glam, Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie And Who Else? Here’s The Guest List

Cara Delevingne’s 33rd Birthday Bash! A-List Glam, Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie And Who Else? Here’s The Guest List

The scandalous Hollywood affair for Cara Delevingne's 33rd birthday at Chateau Marmont witnessed Selena Gomez sizzling with Benny Blanco, while Margot Robbie, Kaia Gerber, and ex beau Jacob Elordi. Other guests included a Paris Hilton and Julia Fox, who went on wild fashion statements making this glitzy bash the talk of the town!

Cara Delevingne’s 33rd Birthday Bash
Cara Delevingne’s 33rd Birthday Bash

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 7, 2025 01:35:00 IST

Cara Delevingne kicked off her 33rd birthday celebrations in true style with a magnificent party at the legendary Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on August 5, 2025. Model and actress Delevingne, who celebrates her birthday on August 12, found herself surrounded by an A-list invitee list that included Selena Gomez and Margot Robbie for the night of Hollywood glamour and intrigue.

Cara Delevingne’s 33rd birthday: A-List Guest List Sparks Buzz

Selena Gomez arrived with her boyfriend Benny Blanco wearing timeless elegance in a black skirt suit. Margot Robbie, one of Delevingne’s closest friends and also her co-star in the Suicide Squad movie, commanded attention in black and white as she arrived with co-star Jay Hernandez. 

Paris Hilton was there, as were Colman Domingo and Julia Fox, with Fox rocking a bold-fitting Willy Chavarria x Adidas. The separate arrivals of exes Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi fueled more drama, while Paris Jackson, Brenda Song, and Macaulay Culkin rounded out the mix.

Fashion and Glamour Take Center Stage

The dress code screamed Hollywood glamour with a very small rebellious touch. Delevingne herself looked stunning in a lace bustier under a pinstripe suit, softening with some exquisiteness her hard edge. Robbie took a few classic notes with high-waisted tuxedo trousers and silky tank.

Gomez provided a serious upper with Christian Louboutin slingbacks to finish a simply elegant look. Colman Domingo added a playful pop to his dapper suit with his jaunty hat while Jackson returned the Y2K pantless grunge vibe with a white shirt worn as a dress. The parade was photographically majestic; by now, the stars were out there strutting their way through the iconic venue.

A Night of Reunion

The event served as a reunion between the Suicides actors, Robbie and Hernandez, who marked a celebratory nine years since the movie’s release in 2016. Delevingne drove through the festivity with a bouquet to set this cool but again cheerful vibe. The so-called “low-key” party was filled with names like Tyga, Bebe Rexha, and Tiffany Haddish, basically flipping the script on the already neon energy. With a huge social media buzz, this event became even bigger in the extra allure.

Cara Delevingne’s 33rd birthday bash boasted a glitzy parade of Hollywood finest, amalgamating fashion, nostalgia, and star-studded drama.

Also Read: Kris Jenner’s Photoshop Fail Sparks “Six Toes” Jokes, Kardashian Clan’s Editing Woes Continue

Tags: cara delevingnehollywoodjacob elordiMargot Robbieselena gomez

RELATED News

Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Elnaaz Walked Away from Bigg Boss 19, But How Much Money Did She Turn Down?
What’s Really Going on with Kumar Mangat Pathak and the Drishyam 2 Money Scandal?
‘The Paper’ Trailer Drops: Cast, Plot, When And Where To Watch? Here’s The Guide!
Is Sydney Sweeney Joining Devil Wears Prada 2? Spotted On The Set Amid Jeans Controversy

LATEST NEWS

Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Bandana Singh
Bandana Devi
Bandan Kumar Singh
Banarsi Das
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Bambam Sah
Bam Bhola Yadav
Tariff Tensions 2025: Why Indian Traders Are Facing Persistent Red Signals In The Stock Market Everyday?
Cara Delevingne’s 33rd Birthday Bash! A-List Glam, Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie And Who Else? Here’s The Guest List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cara Delevingne’s 33rd Birthday Bash! A-List Glam, Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie And Who Else? Here’s The Guest List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cara Delevingne’s 33rd Birthday Bash! A-List Glam, Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie And Who Else? Here’s The Guest List
Cara Delevingne’s 33rd Birthday Bash! A-List Glam, Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie And Who Else? Here’s The Guest List
Cara Delevingne’s 33rd Birthday Bash! A-List Glam, Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie And Who Else? Here’s The Guest List
Cara Delevingne’s 33rd Birthday Bash! A-List Glam, Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie And Who Else? Here’s The Guest List

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?