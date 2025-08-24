LIVE TV
Caught On Cam: Austin Butler And Zoe Kravitz Fuel Dating Rumors After Spotted Getting Cozy During A Night Out In Paris

Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz sparked dating rumors after being spotted together in Paris following the premiere of Caught Stealing. The two were seen laughing and embracing at Dragon bar, weeks after Butler’s split from Kaia Gerber and Kravitz’s breakup with Channing Tatum.

Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz were caught getting cozy in Paris
Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz were caught getting cozy in Paris

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 24, 2025 03:30:35 IST

Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz set off a wave of rumours in Paris after they were seen together at the Dragon bar following their film premiere.

Both star in the new crime thriller “Caught Stealing,” and paparazzi snapped photos of the pair sharing what seemed like a genuine hug and laughing together in a low-lit corner of the place.

Are Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz dating? 

At one point, Butler leaned in close to Kravitz and honestly, their body language did everything but shout “something’s going on here.”

People who’ve seen them up close say the chemistry is hard to miss, though calling it a romance might be pushing it—for now, anyway.

According to someone familiar with the film, working under Darren Aronofsky wasn’t exactly a walk in the park, and now that the project’s wrapped, Butler and Kravitz are finally getting a breather and time to relax together, minus the director breathing down their necks.

Austin Butler’s recent split from Kaia Gerber

Butler, 34, is fresh off a breakup with model Kaia Gerber—the two split back in January after three years together, and from all accounts, it was pretty chill. Kravitz, 36, recently ended her engagement to Channing Tatum late last year.

She and Tatum kept things quiet, but they’d been together since 2021 and only got engaged in 2023.

Friends of Butler say they wouldn’t exactly be shocked if he and Kravitz became more than just co-stars, but for now, all signs point to two actors blowing off steam after a gruelling press tour. As for the rumours? Neither Butler nor Kravitz’s teams are saying a word.

