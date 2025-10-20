LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Caught On Video: Travis Scott Angrily Snatches Mic From A Fan During Delhi Concert, Internet Says, 'Made The Whole Country Embarrassed'

Caught On Video: Travis Scott Angrily Snatches Mic From A Fan During Delhi Concert, Internet Says, ‘Made The Whole Country Embarrassed’

At Travis Scott’s debut concert in India, chaos continued as a viral video showed the rapper snatching his mic from a fan who didn’t know the lyrics to “Goosebumps.” The incident follows multiple clips of fights and fan frenzy at the Delhi show, sparking online backlash.

Travis Scott snatched the mic from a fan in Delhi (PHOTO: X)
Travis Scott snatched the mic from a fan in Delhi (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 20, 2025 15:02:32 IST

Caught On Video: Travis Scott Angrily Snatches Mic From A Fan During Delhi Concert, Internet Says, ‘Made The Whole Country Embarrassed’

Travis Scott’s debut concert in India had several highlights, and mainly not for the good reason. From the rapper getting pulled by fans to fights erupting in the arena, several videos surfaced on the Internet. 

Now, another video has hit the Internet where Travis Scott can be seen snatching his mic from a fan on stage just because he did not know the lyrics of his song, ‘Goosebumps.’ 

How did the Internet react? 

One fan stated, “Travis knew the guy is probably high asf and snatched the mic. Instead of Fien he was chanting BHEEM BHEEEM BHEEEM.” Another stated, “Valid snatch.”

One chimed in, “My people disappointing me India might’ve been the worst Utopia stop so far. One said, “Why you going to Travis Scott show if you don’t know the words to goosebumps?”

Another added, “Wannabe cool Mf made the whole country embarrassed.” 

Travis Scott’s concert was a big deal, with over 3,400 staff running around 1,600 private security dudes, nearly 1,800 cops. Honestly, it looked like they were prepping for a presidential visit, not a concert. The organizers kept hyping up a “seamless” fan experience. Well, that’s not exactly how it played out.

Even though they plastered “SOLD OUT” everywhere, the reality was kinda depressing. People online posted videos of rows of empty seats and a crowd that looked like they were waiting for a dentist appointment, not a Travis Scott gig. 

And get this, people were stuck waiting around for FOUR hours before Travis even took the stage. Four hours! 

One guy summed it up perfectly: “Trust me, he’s not coming back ever again. Dead crowd, half-empty arena, people just know 2-3 songs, 90% of the crowd is uni kids trying to fit into pop culture, and they’re just there to make snaps and reels.” 

Not everybody blamed the crowd, though. Some folks pointed fingers at the organizers. Someone else chimed in, “Can’t just blame people lol, organisers should have picked a better date and stopped ticket scalping.” 

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 3:02 PM IST
