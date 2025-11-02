Celebrity Birthdays November 2025 : Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner & More

November is a kooky month in the entertainment industry as many celebrities from all over have their birthdays in this month. From Bollywood’s mega star Shah Rukh Khan to stunning actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and American model Kendall Jenner. Here, a quick look at other notable and key stars have birthdays in November 2025.

Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates Turning 60

Shah Rukh Khan, known as King Khan, is the King of Bollywood and will be turning 60 years old on November 2. He is a world famous, yet also beloved Indian actor. Some core films being two of many, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” and “My Name is Khan”. He will be turning 60 this year, and is still creating excitement, as he is preparing and set to release his highly anticipated film “King”. Fans will also be eager to celebrate his birthday, while anticipating the new film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns 52 Years

On November 1, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the iconic beauty from India, former Miss World, and still celebrated stunner turns 52 this year. She can inspire millions of fans and haters alike, with her elegance and acting talent. Much of film history would not be what it is without Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, so she is known for hits from Bollywood films such as ‘Devdas’ and ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ – to name only two contributing features of her acting history. Like many stars, she represents global social, cultural, and philanthropic brands.

Kendall Jenner Will Be 30 Years Old

Kendall Jenner, the famous model and daughter of Kris Jenner, celebrates her 30th birthday on November 3. She became known through “keeping up with the Kardashians” and has created a name through the fashion world with her incredible presence, style, and grace. She is among the top models paid in the world and a fashionable name among fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Celebrities With November Birthdays

A host of celebrities also celebrate their birthdays in November, such as actors Toni Collette, Anthony Ramos, and Natalia Tena. The entertainment sphere has Penn Badgley and Jenny McCarthy making for quite a crowded month.

To summarize, November 2025 is definitely special for many celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kendall Jenner, and many others. Fans around the globe share the love, making it a good joyful never ending story for celebrations and cheer everywhere.

All celebrity information is compiled from verified public sources. Dates and details are accurate as of publication but may be updated with new event confirmations.

