LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Birthdays November 2025 : Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner & More

Celebrity Birthdays November 2025 : Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner & More

November 2025 brings celebrations for global icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Kendall Jenner, as fans worldwide mark their birthdays with tributes and special events.

Celebrity Birthdays November 2025 : Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner & More

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 2, 2025 16:51:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Celebrity Birthdays November 2025 : Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner & More

November is a kooky month in the entertainment industry as many celebrities from all over have their birthdays in this month. From Bollywood’s mega star Shah Rukh Khan to stunning actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and American model Kendall Jenner. Here, a quick look at other notable and key stars have birthdays in November 2025. 

Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates Turning 60

Shah Rukh Khan, known as King Khan, is the King of Bollywood and will be turning 60 years old on November 2. He is a world famous, yet also beloved Indian actor. Some core films being two of many, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” and “My Name is Khan”. He will be turning 60 this year, and is still creating excitement, as he is preparing and set to release his highly anticipated film “King”. Fans will also be eager to celebrate his birthday, while anticipating the new film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns 52 Years

On November 1, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the iconic beauty from India, former Miss World, and still celebrated stunner turns 52 this year. She can inspire millions of fans and haters alike, with her elegance and acting talent. Much of film history would not be what it is without Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, so she is known for hits from Bollywood films such as ‘Devdas’ and ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ – to name only two contributing features of her acting history. Like many stars, she represents global social, cultural, and philanthropic brands.

Kendall Jenner Will Be 30 Years Old

Kendall Jenner, the famous model and daughter of Kris Jenner, celebrates her 30th birthday on November 3. She became known through “keeping up with the Kardashians” and has created a name through the fashion world with her incredible presence, style, and grace. She is among the top models paid in the world and a fashionable name among fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Celebrities With November Birthdays 

A host of celebrities also celebrate their birthdays in November, such as actors Toni Collette, Anthony Ramos, and Natalia Tena. The entertainment sphere has Penn Badgley and Jenny McCarthy making for quite a crowded month. 

To summarize, November 2025 is definitely special for many celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kendall Jenner, and many others. Fans around the globe share the love, making it a good joyful never ending story for celebrations and cheer everywhere.

All celebrity information is compiled from verified public sources. Dates and details are accurate as of publication but may be updated with new event confirmations.

Also Read: Mahhi Vij Opens Up on Rumours – The Truth About Divorce and ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims with Jay Bhanushali

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 4:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aishwarya raiand Natalia TenaAnthony RamosBollywood birthdayscelebrity birthdays November 2025celebrity newsentertainmentHollywood starskendall jennerShah Rukh Khan birthdayToni Collette

RELATED News

Operation Safed Sagar: Netflix Unveils Teaser of Siddharth-Jimmy Shergill’s Kargil War Drama Honouring Indian Air Force Heroes

Mahhi Vij Opens Up on Rumours – The Truth About Divorce and ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims with Jay Bhanushali

‘King’ Title Revealed: Shah Rukh Khan’s BIG Birthday Surprise To Fans, Actor Reunites With ‘Pathaan’ Director Siddharth Anand

Watch: Mannat Turns Into Festival Ground As Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates His 60th Birthday

60 And Still Spreading Romance Like Confetti: From Delhi To The World, The Undisputed King Of Hearts, Happy Birthday To THE SHAH RUKH KHAN!

LATEST NEWS

India Vs Australia: India Wins Third T20 By 5 Wickets, Evens Series In Hobart, Washington Sundar Shines With 49 Off 23 Balls

Bengaluru: 25-Year-Old MBA Graduate Found Dead in Apartment, Police Suspect Suicide Amid Mental Health Concerns

Who Is Harmanpreet Kaur Dating? Check India Star Cricketer’s Marriage Status Here

Bengaluru Tragedy: Speeding Ambulance Runs Red Light at Richmond Circle, Kills Couple on Scooter

Celebrity Birthdays November 2025 : Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner & More

World Cup 2025: ICC Introduces Major Rule Changes – What’s New This Time

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online From Ninja Stadium

IND-W Vs SA-W FINAL Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Match Live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online in Navi Mumbai

Rain Stops Play, Internet Starts Drama: Fans React To IND vs SA Women’s World Cup Final Delay

“Sorry Sir, Please!”: Indian Woman’s Emotional Plea After Target Shoplifting Arrest Goes Viral

Celebrity Birthdays November 2025 : Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner & More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Celebrity Birthdays November 2025 : Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner & More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Celebrity Birthdays November 2025 : Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner & More
Celebrity Birthdays November 2025 : Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner & More
Celebrity Birthdays November 2025 : Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner & More
Celebrity Birthdays November 2025 : Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner & More

QUICK LINKS