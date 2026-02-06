LIVE TV
Centre Orders Netflix To Remove Manoj Bajpayee's Ghooskhor Pandat Teaser Amid Alleged Casteist Title Controversy

The Centre has ordered Netflix to remove the teaser and promotions of Manoj Bajpai’s film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ after backlash over its allegedly casteist title.

Published: February 6, 2026 19:27:56 IST

Centre Orders Netflix To Remove Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat Teaser Amid Alleged Casteist Title Controversy

The Centre has told Netflix to take down the teaser for Manoj Bajpayee’s film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat,’ not just from its platform, but everywhere else too. 

All this kicked off after Netflix announced the film as part of its 2026 lineup for India, and people immediately started talking about the title.

Centre Orders Netflix to remove Manoj Bajpai starrer’s teaser 

BJP broke the news on Friday. They said the government asked Netflix to pull the teaser and any other promos for ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ from social media.

So, what’s the deal with this controversy? When the film was announced earlier this week, it sparked a wave of criticism online. A lot of people slammed the title, calling it casteist and offensive.

Things escalated from there: someone filed an FIR at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow, and the National Human Rights Commission even sent a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting after getting a complaint.

A senior BJP leader didn’t mince words, saying, “Anything that goes against any society is completely unacceptable.” Gaurav Bhatia, the BJP national spokesperson, posted on X in Hindi, applauding the move. He said the offensive material, including the teaser, had been removed, and that an FIR was now on record. Bhatia made it clear: the message is, insults to Sanatan Dharma won’t fly.

He also said the party will go after anyone who tries to demean any caste or community for profit. According to him, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas, the party’s core principles, still stand.

Manoj Bajpayee responds to Ghooskhor Pandat row

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, on February 6, broke his silence on the controversy surrounding his upcoming web series ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’, as the project faces mounting legal action and public backlash over its title.

Taking to his official X handle, Bajpayee said he respects the emotions expressed by those who felt hurt and stressed that the intent of the series was not to target any community.

“When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen,” he wrote, adding that his role focused on portraying “a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation.”

He underlined that the character-driven cop drama was not meant as a social or community statement. Bajpayee also expressed confidence in filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, noting the director’s “consistent seriousness and care” in storytelling

About Ghooskhor Pandat

‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ follows Ajay Dikshit, a corrupt cop known as Pandat. He’s just trying to make a quick buck on a regular night, but everything falls apart when he gets pulled into a global mess. It all starts when someone throws a badly hurt girl out of a moving car in central Delhi.

The story unfolds over a single, chaotic night. Ajay, the morally compromised cop, takes the injured girl to the hospital. One thing leads to another, and soon he’s caught up in a web of tense, interlocking events.

Manoj Bajpayee leads the cast, and the movie leans hard on action and the gritty atmosphere of Delhi. The filmmakers said they’re grateful for Netflix’s support and excited to bring the film to a global audience.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 7:27 PM IST
Centre Orders Netflix To Remove Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat Teaser Amid Alleged Casteist Title Controversy

