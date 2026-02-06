Was The Big Diamond Ring A Lie? Truth Behind Elvish Yadav And Jiya Shankar’s Rumoured Engagement Is Out, Know Real Reason Here

Engaged 2: Tough break for Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar fans. On February 5, they posted a photo of their hands of Jiya wearing a ring. Everyone started buzzing about an engagement. But nope, that’s not what’s happening.

Are Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar not engaged?

Turns out, they’re just teaming up as hosts for the new season of their reality show, Engaged. They both became popular on Bigg Boss OTT, but they aren’t actually engaged.

They’re just back together for Engaged Season 2, which is a dating reality show. The promo dropped and instantly blew up online. People couldn’t believe it.

Engaged season 2 with Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar

In the teaser, Elvish says, “Pyaar ne kuch logon ka system hila rakha hai,” and you can tell things are about to get messy. Some contestants have already dated each other, but it didn’t work out. Now, they’ll have to face their exes right on the show. And just to crank up the pressure, the trailer shows parents coming in to test if these couples are really serious.

This season, you’ll see familiar faces like Devkaran Sharma from Splitsvilla, plus Nikhil Malik and Pallak Yadav. Engaged: Roka Ya Dhokha hits Jio Hotstar on February 14, 2026.

Rumours of Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar doing a show together started when Elvish posted a picture holding Jiya by the hand, which depicts a ring.

The caption said, “Gave love another chance and I found my (a red heart).” The post made many people think that the duo had been secretly engaged.

Nevertheless, owing to the fact that Jiya was already rumoured to be dating someone, these engagement speculations were refuted, and it was later confirmed that they would be having a dating show together.

About Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar

Elvish Yadav, the renowned YouTuber and social media influencer, was recently observed to demonstrate his wit and humor on Laughter Chefs, where his comic timing earned him awards.

He has also featured in reality shows such as the Bigg Boss OTT 2, MTV Roadies XX and hosted game based shows on Jio Hotstar over the years, establishing his presence in mainstream entertainment.

Jiya Shankar, conversely, is a versatile TV actor, who made memorable performances in Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Kaatelal and Sons, and Pishachini, and also competed on Bigg Boss OTT 2, earning colossal fame.

ALSO READ: Mardaani 3 Promotion Crosses Line? ‘800 Adults, Children Missing In Delhi’ Viral Claim Reportedly A Publicity Stunt For Rani Mukerji’s Action-Packed Film