Chaos Erupts At Karan Aujla’s Delhi Concert: Fights Break Out, Fans Vent Fury, Night Becomes ‘Worst Experience Ever’

The New Delhi stop of Karan Aujla’s “P-POP CULTURE” World Tour, which took place on February 28, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, was intended to serve as his career-making event.

The event suffered from multiple problems, which included major logistical failures, active fights and total loss of control over the audience.

Aujla’s performance received positive feedback for his impressive zipline stunts and pop-up lift entrances, but the actual experience for ticket holders became a frightening situation that included stampede-like behavior and a complete lack of proper management.

Massive Crowd Mismanagement and Ticket Scalping

The main reason for the evening’s catastrophe occurred because the event organizers could not control the increased number of guests who attended the event.

Karan Aujla Delhi concert scenes. Crowd has broken into the ticket counters and taken all passes. Organisers on the spot had to run. pic.twitter.com/c2v0rEUeMF — Keshav Rai (@keshavrai) February 28, 2026







The stadium experienced a capacity violation because more than 70000 people entered the venue, which had space for approximately 35000. The box office system completely failed because legitimate ticket owners lost their right to enter the venue.

Pathetic event management by @district_india for Karan Aujla, Delhi concert.

People literally stood for hours, hundreds involved in a stampede..

The bands were not issued.. Literally paid 6k for DOGSHIT. How tf did you think you’d accomodate hundreds of people in a fucking redi? pic.twitter.com/M6Whz30Vkd — K V Aditya (@KVAditya8) February 28, 2026







The crowd panic led to multiple people breaking through the counters to steal wristbands, which they sold at high prices outside the venue. The insufficient number of police officers and security staff enabled the disturbances to develop into a stampede, which prevented many paying customers from entering the venue.

Safety Breaches and Inflated Costs

The venue maintained a disruptive atmosphere because physical fights developed throughout all its areas. Fans expressed their anger on social media about the “pathetic” event planning because they observed the organizers failed to provide essential facilities while charging excessive prices.

Attendees reported being charged as much as 250 for a single water bottle, while those with “fan pit” tickets found themselves unable to reach their designated zones due to the unchecked influx of crowds.

The lack of organized security procedures destroyed the musical performance while it created critical doubts about how safe large international concerts are in India.

Aujla’s worldwide tour achieved financial success through its international performances, but the Delhi show disappointed fans who demanded total accountability.

Also Read: Karan Aujla Delhi Concert: Are Last-Minute Tickets Still Available For Historic 70,000-Capacity JLN Show? Check Details