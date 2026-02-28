LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Karan Aujla Delhi Concert: Are Last-Minute Tickets Still Available For Historic 70,000-Capacity JLN Show? Check Details

Last-minute tickets available for Karan Aujla’s historic 70,000-capacity JLN Delhi concert; prices start at ₹999 on District.

Are Last-Minute Tickets Still Available For Historic 70,000-Capacity JLN Show? (Photo: IG/Karan Aujla)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 28, 2026 18:51:41 IST

Punjabi music superstar Karan Aujla is all set to light up the national capital as he kicks off the India leg of his P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 28. With an expected crowd of over 70,000 fans, the Delhi show is being billed as one of the biggest single-day concert experiences ever staged in the city.

Are Last-Minute Tickets Still Available?

Yes, limited tickets are still available, but several premium categories have already sold out. Fans looking to attend the LIVE stadium show are advised to book immediately as the remaining sections are filling up fast.

Where To Buy Karan Aujla Delhi Concert Tickets?

Tickets for the Delhi concert are officially available on District by Zomato, the authorised ticketing partner for the event. Concertgoers should avoid third-party sellers and book only through the official platform to ensure valid entry passes.

Karan Aujla Delhi Concert Ticket Price

The ticket prices start from ₹999 for General Access and go up to ₹15,00,000 for ultra-premium VVIP table experiences. Available categories include:

  • General Access

  • Fanpit

  • VIP

  • HSBC Starstruck P-POP Pit

  • King Of Good Times Lounge

  • VVIP Tables

This wide pricing range allows fans to choose experiences based on budget and proximity to the stage.

Why Is This Show Historic?

The Delhi concert marks Karan Aujla’s first-ever headline performance at a major Indian stadium, making it a milestone moment in his career. Organisers expect over 70,000 attendees potentially making it the second-highest attended concert in Indian history.

For context, the current record is held by Coldplay, whose Music of the Spheres World Tour finale at Narendra Modi Stadium drew more than 134,000 fans in January 2025.

The scale of Aujla’s Delhi show also puts him alongside other major stadium performers such as Diljit Dosanjh, Travis Scott, and Dua Lipa, all of whom have delivered massive-ticket concerts in India in recent years.

What To Expect At JLN Stadium?

The production promises international-level spectacle, including:

  • A 50-foot-high main stage

  • IMAX-style LED screen visuals

  • Synchronised drone shows

  • 360-degree immersive fan interaction

  • A dramatic Michael Jackson-inspired zipline entry

Gates will open at 5:00 PM, and Aujla is scheduled to take the stage at 6:00 PM. Fans are advised to reach the venue early to avoid last-minute rush and security delays.

With limited tickets still available and demand peaking hours before the show, the Karan Aujla Delhi Concert 2026 is shaping up to be a historic night for India’s live music scene. If you’re planning to attend, this may be your final chance to grab a pass before the 70,000-capacity stadium sells out.

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 6:51 PM IST
Tags: JLN Stadium concertKaran Aujlakaran aujla concertkaran aujla delhi concertKaran Aujla Delhi tickets

