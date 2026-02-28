Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 Announced: Dates, Venue, Tickets, Hotel Packages and Eligibility Details Out

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026

The world famous electronic dance music festival Tomorrowland is all set to make history with its grand Thailand debut in 2026. The scenic province of Chonburi will host this global spectacle, turning its peaceful hills into a vibrant celebration of music, art, and unity. With strong backing from Thai authorities, the festival marks a major milestone in Asia’s live entertainment landscape.

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 Dates:

The inaugural Tomorrowland Thailand will be held from December 11 to 13, 2026. The three day celebration will mark the festival’s grand debut in Thailand and bringing together global electronic music fans for a historic weekend.

Tomorrowland Thailand Venue Details:

The festival will take place at Wisdom Valley in the Khao Mai Kaew area of Bang Lamung, located in Chonburi. Chosen for its stunning natural surroundings, the venue offers wide open views and a scenic backdrop of rolling hills, setting the perfect stage for a magical Tomorrowland experience.

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 Tickets:

Fans looking to attend Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 must complete mandatory pre-registration, which opened on January 8, 2026. General ticket sales will begin on 7 March 2026. Over 50,000 attendees expected daily and more than 60 percent projected to travel from overseas, early registration is essential to secure a spot in the virtual sales queue. Participation in any Tomorrowland Thailand ticket sale requires mandatory pre-registration. Fans must first log in to or create a Tomorrowland Account at my.tomorrowland.com and complete the specific pre-registration steps listed there. Once registered, you will be eligible to join the virtual queue when the official sales go live.

Tomorrowland Hotel Packages:

Hotel Packages for Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 will go on sale on Saturday, February 28 at 9:30 PM IST 16:00 GMT+7. These packages combine a festival pass with nearby hotel accommodation and complimentary daily shuttles to and from Wisdom Valley, making them a convenient option for international and out of town attendees. Buyers can select either the Full Madness Pass or the Full Madness Comfort VIP Pass within the bundle. Meanwhile, the World Wide ticket sale begins on March 7 at 16:00 GMT+7, offering Full Madness and Full Madness Comfort VIP three day passes along with Day Pass and Day Comfort VIP options for single day access.

Age Requirement and First 20 Sale Details:

To attend Tomorrowland Thailand 2026, visitors must be at least 20 years old. Those born in 2006 will only be allowed entry if they turn 20 before or during the festival dates, while anyone whose 20th birthday falls after the event will not be permitted to enter. The First 20 Sale also takes place on February 28, offering a special early access opportunity to the first 20 people from each country who completed pre registration. Selected participants are notified by email and receive priority access to purchase up to eight tickets before general sales begin.

Stages & Festival Experience:

Designed as a full scale edition, Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 will feature more than six spectacular stages, including the iconic Mainstage, the immersive CORE stage, and the high energy FREEDOM stage. In addition to these globally celebrated concepts, brand new stage designs will be created exclusively to complement the natural beauty of the Thai venue, delivering the signature storytelling, world class production, and magical atmosphere that define the Tomorrowland experience.

Disclaimer: Event dates, ticket details, eligibility criteria, and package information mentioned above are based on officially available announcements at the time of writing and are subject to change. Readers are advised to visit the official Tomorrowland website and their verified Tomorrowland Account for the latest updates and accurate information before making any purchase decisions.