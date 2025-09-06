Charlie Sheen says he is open to relationship again, says "Probably not marriage, though"

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 22:14:08 IST

Washington DC [US], September 6 (ANI): Actor Charlie Sheen, who was last married to Brooke Mueller before their 2011 divorce, shared that he has been single for some time; however, he is open to a relationship, reported People.

“My romantic life is as uneventful as it possibly could be,” said Sheen, adding, “It’s been that way for a long time.”

Sheen said he is not ruling out love in his future.

“I am open to love again. If somebody walked through the door and it was the right time and you can’t deny it … absolutely. Probably not marriage, though,” said Sheen, whose memoir The Book of Sheen comes out September 9.

“I put this at the end of my book, but ‘no’ is my new favourite word and I put as much value in that as I do in ‘love’ as I get older,” he added. “It’s more important to me that I like the people I’m around,” according to People.

Sheen, who recently played a role in the series Bookie, is also gearing up for the release of the Netflix documentary.

These days, Sheen said he is just happy to have new projects as well as a great, loving relationship with his parents after they worried about him for so long.

“If they didn’t live so close, I’d probably move from Malibu,” he said of the beach town where he grew up. “Maybe just a house far away, in the middle of a meadow,” reported People. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

