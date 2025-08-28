LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Clean Shaven Ranveer Singh Steals Spotlight At Ambanis’ Ganpati Puja With Deepika Padukone

Clean Shaven Ranveer Singh Steals Spotlight At Ambanis’ Ganpati Puja With Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stunned everyone at the Ambani Ganpati Puja with their effortless style and deep connection. Ranveer’s clean-shaven look and their subtle coordination showed a couple comfortable in their new phase of life.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the Ambanis’ Ganpati puja (Photo: Instagram)
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the Ambanis’ Ganpati puja (Photo: Instagram)

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 28, 2025 17:37:38 IST

Watching Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh just exist in a room is more than just a feeling. At the Ambanis’ Ganpati puja this year, amid a flurry of cameras, couture, and celebrity sparkle, the couple walked in with  calm  and radiating a kind of realness that instantly stole the show.

Deepika Padukone Showing Effortless Elegance That Speaks Volumes

Deepika was a vision, as always. Dressed in a golden traditional suit, she didn’t need heavy makeup or flashy accessories. She carried herself with a confidence that everything else on her was like a secondary thing.. Her hair was neatly tied back with a facecard that has never declined. She is not smiling in the photos, she is smiling because she is actually happy. Deepika has always been the person to tell us what being comfortable in one’s own skin means.

Ranveer Singh Bringing a Classic Comeback That Took Everyone By Surprise

Ranveer Singh was like a surprise you can never even slightly expect. The man known for his loud outfits and bold on the face fashion choices. He came in clean-shaved. It was like watching him enter Bollywood in his debut for the first time. Classic. It was like catching a glimpse of an old friend you didn’t realise you missed. He did not only serve the look but he served nostalgia for all his fans and stole hearts.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Show Quiet Confidence

Social media lit up. Not because he was the loudest guy in the room  but because he wasn’t one for the first time. The clean look, the quiet confidence, the subtle coordination with Deepika, it all felt like it was something that is meant to be. Like two people who are no longer trying to prove anything to the world.

Deepika and Ranveer yesterday at Ambani Family’s Ganesh Pooja
byu/Glad-Ad5911 inBollyBlindsNGossip

They’ve just had a baby. They’ve stepped into a whole new phase of life. And yet, here they were, showing up not as stars performing for the flashes but as a couple, rooted, content, and deeply in sync.

