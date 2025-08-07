Colbert Has No Talent: Donald Trump Calls Out The Late Show Host Over Show’s Cancellation

US President Donald Trump called popular late-night host Stephen Colbert ‘talentless’ after CBS announced it would cancel The Late Show with Stephen Colbert following a 10-year run.

Speaking at a press conference at the White House, President Trump criticised Colbert and predicted that other late-night hosts such as Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel would also lose their shows soon.

“Colbert has no talent. I mean, I could take anybody here. I could go outside in the beautiful streets and pick a couple of people that do just as well or better. They get higher ratings than he did. He’s got no talent. Fallon has no talent. Kimmel has no talent.

They’re next. They’re going to be going. I hear they’re going. Colbert has better ratings than Kimmel or Fallon,” Trump said while addressing the media on Wednesday (Local Time).

This is not the first time Trump has attacked Colbert’s abilities. Following the cancellation announcement, Trump expressed his happiness in a post on his Truth Social platform and also aimed at Jimmy Kimmel.

“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show,” Trump posted on July 18.

CBS, however, said the cancellation was not related to the show’s performance. In a statement, the network said, the cancellation of ‘The Late Show’ was purely a “financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night” and is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount, about the possible acquisition of its parent company, Paramount Global, by Skydance.

The decision has surprised many, including fellow late-night host Andy Cohen. Speaking to Deadline at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, Cohen called the cancellation “a sad day for late-night television”.

“I think it’s a sad day for late-night television. I think it’s a sad day for CBS. I think Stephen Colbert is a singular talent. He’s going to have an incredible next chapter,” Cohen said.

“I can’t believe CBS is turning off the lights at 11:30 after the local news. I’m stunned. He’s one of three late-night shows deemed worthy enough for an Emmy nomination. He produces a brilliant show,” he added.

According to PEOPLE, Colbert made the announcement during the show’s taping on July 17 at the Ed Sullivan Theatre in New York.

He took over the programme in September 2015, following the retirement of David Letterman. The show is expected to end in May next year.

(With Inputs From ANI)

