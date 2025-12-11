‘Concerts In India Aren’t Safe For Women,’ Claims British Influencer After Alleged Harassment At Post Malone Show, WATCH

The recent Post Malone concert, held in Guwahati, Assam, which was to be a significant enhancement for the state’s ‘Concert Tourism’ initiative, has been engulfed by serious accusations of sexual harassment made by a British travel influencer.

The social media personality, who goes by the name of Emma, surprised her viewers with a video post on her social media platform, in which she stated that her and her girl’s friend were “touched without their consent” right after entering the densely packed crowd.

Her strong denunciation, “Indian women are not safe at musical concerts” has ignited a good and necessary debate about the topic of safety in public places, crowd management and the security measures for women in such events in India.

Crowd Chaos and Safety Concerns

The supposed incident took place just minutes after the two women had settled in the main audience area. It made them give up their place and move towards the vendor section, adjusting their position rather than enjoying the whole night with Post Malone, the first-ever concert in India.







The influencer pointed out that the situation was not just ,normal crowd pushing, but a very organized violation highlighting the whole issue of harassment in the society which is often minimized in public spaces.

The video comprising the scenes of the chaotic surrounding and the influencer weeping and confronting the people around her has gone viral, causing the event organizers and the local government to be held accountable for their actions.

Official Response and Police Investigation

The Guwahati Police have taken necessary measures and have opened a formal investigation into the matter which is a result of a viral social media post followed by the public uproar.

However, the police were keeping an eye on the site but the victims did not make an official complaint immediately and the high-ranking officials mentioned the seriousness of the charges.

On the other hand, the police have contacted the influencer and her companion through their social media accounts to get information for the official inquiry. The rapid official reaction illustrates the high stakes of the incident, particularly considering Assam government’s recent effort to make Guwahati a leading global concert hub.

