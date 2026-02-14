‘Couple Friendly’ Gets Thumbs Up From Audiences; Prabhas Calls The Movie ‘A Heartfelt Love Story,’ Congratulates Team And UV Creations

Director Ashwin Chandrasekhar’s Telugu romantic drama Couple Friendly has opened to a positive response from audiences, with social media buzzing with reviews praising the lead pair’s chemistry, music, and emotional depth. Starring Santosh Sobhan and Manasa Varanasi, the film has struck a chord with viewers, especially among younger audiences looking for a breezy yet heartfelt love story.

Adding to the film’s growing buzz, pan-India star Prabhas took to Instagram to appreciate the movie and its team.

Prabhas Calls ‘Couple Friendly’ a “Lovely and Beautiful Film”

Showering praise on the romantic entertainer, Prabhas described Couple Friendly as a “lovely and beautiful film” and said he thoroughly enjoyed watching it. In his Instagram post, he wrote that just as audiences remember him for Varsham, Santosh Sobhan would be remembered for Couple Friendly.

“Such a lovely and beautiful film… Truly enjoyed watching #CoupleFriendly,” Prabhas wrote.

He also appreciated the on-screen chemistry between Santosh Sobhan and Manasa Varanasi and lauded director Ashwin Chandrasekhar for his commendable filmmaking. The actor further congratulated co-producer Ajay Kumar and banner UV Creations for backing a meaningful story.

Audience Reviews: Chemistry and Music Win Hearts

Written and directed by Ashwin Chandrasekhar, Couple Friendly is a musical romance drama produced by Ajay Kumar and Raju P under the UV Creations banner. The story follows a Chennai-based interior designer whose career struggles take an unexpected turn when bike pooling leads to romance with a fellow rider.

While some viewers noted that the first half progresses slowly and the second half turns overly dramatic, many praised the film for its emotional moments and relatable relationship dynamics.

Several users on X rated the film highly, with one calling it a “beautiful story of love, loss and goodbyes” and awarding it 3.75 stars. Another described it as a “new-age romantic entertainer” and a perfect Valentine’s watch. Many highlighted that the film flows naturally without trying too hard to impress.

Mixed Yet Positive Critical Reception

Some reviews pointed out that the second half introduces a dramatic twist that feels slightly staged, drawing comparisons to a recent Hindi blockbuster. However, even critics acknowledged the director’s honest effort and the sincerity of the performances.

Santosh Sobhan’s natural performance and Manasa Varanasi’s charming screen presence have been widely appreciated. Their romantic scenes and emotional climax are being described as the film’s major highlights. The music and cinematography have also received praise for enhancing the overall viewing experience.

A Feel-Good Romantic Watch

Despite minor criticisms regarding pacing and narrative choices in the latter half, Couple Friendly has largely emerged as a feel-good romantic entertainer. With strong word-of-mouth and Prabhas’ public endorsement, the film has gained significant traction on its opening day.

As audiences continue to share positive reviews online, Couple Friendly appears to be positioning itself as a heartfelt relationship drama that resonates with today’s generation.

