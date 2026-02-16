LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Couple Friendly' Movie Review: Manasa Varanasi And Santosh Sobhan Shine In An Emotional, Realistic Romantic Drama With Natural Performances

'Couple Friendly' Movie: After nearly a decade of searching for a strong commercial breakthrough, Santosh Soban may have found a promising opportunity with Couple Friendly, which released in theatres on Saturday.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 16, 2026 01:06:16 IST

‘Couple Friendly’ Movie: After nearly a decade of searching for a strong commercial breakthrough, Santosh Soban may have found a promising opportunity with Couple Friendly, which released in theatres on Saturday. The film also marks the second outing for Manasa Varanasi, making it a significant project for both actors.

Directed by debutant Ashwin Chandrasekar and produced by Ajay Kumar Raju P under UV Concepts, the film explores the theme of a live-in relationship, a subject rarely tackled in Telugu cinema with realism and restraint. Rather than sensationalising the concept, the film presents it with emotional maturity.

A Simple Story Told With Emotional Honesty

The narrative follows Shiva and Mithra, two young individuals who meet in Chennai and gradually begin living together due to personal circumstances. What starts as a practical arrangement slowly evolves into love.

Shiva, an interior design graduate from Nellore, moves to Chennai hoping to build a career but struggles to find steady work. He takes up delivery jobs while continuing his search. Mithra, from Chittoor, arrives in the city aspiring for an IT job. Under family pressure to marry, she pretends to have secured employment while staying in a women’s hostel.

Their relationship develops organically as they decide to share a home. Mithra’s encouragement helps Shiva gain professional stability, while she continues navigating her own challenges. Just when life appears to be settling, an unexpected turn disrupts their journey. Whether they overcome the setback forms the emotional core of the film.

Director Ashwin Chandrasekar relies on understated storytelling rather than dramatic twists. Though the premise is straightforward, the execution lends it sincerity and warmth.

Performances Anchor The Film

The first half focuses on the gradual evolution of Shiva and Mithra’s bond, portraying companionship and mutual support with refreshing realism. The second half delves deeper into emotional conflict, exploring how even strong relationships can face fragile moments.

The family dynamic is handled thoughtfully. Shiva’s parents are shown as understanding, while Mithra’s parents initially resist the relationship. A poignant scene featuring Mithra’s father eventually accepting Shiva stands out as one of the film’s emotional peaks.

Manasa Varanasi delivers a standout performance. She brings emotional depth, expressive subtlety, and natural screen presence to Mithra, making the character relatable and convincing. Santosh Soban complements her well, especially in the more intense portions of the second half. His restrained performance adds credibility to Shiva’s emotional journey and could mark a turning point in his career.

Supporting characters, including Mithra’s friend and Shiva’s companion, add light moments without distracting from the main plot.

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 1:06 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Couple Friendly movie reviewCouple Friendly reviewManasa Varanasiromantic drama reviewSantosh SobanTelugu cinema 2026Telugu romantic drama

