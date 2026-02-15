Watch: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Announces Historical Epic ‘Jai Somnath’ Marking 1000 Years Of Ghazni Attack; Check Release Details

Filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ketan Mehta have joined hands for the historical drama Jai Somnath, a film that revisits the events of 1025–1026 CE, when Mahmud of Ghazni attacked and plundered the revered Somnath Temple.

The project aims to recreate a defining chapter in Indian history, bringing to screen the story of destruction, resistance, and resilience associated with the shrine.

Despite repeated invasions and rebuilding over centuries, the temple has come to represent the indestructible spirit of devotion and the enduring legacy of Indian civilisation.

Marking 1000 years of the historic episode, the film aims to bring to screen, a story that symbolises resilience, faith and the indestructible spirit of India.

Taking to Instagram handle, Bhansali productions shared the update with the caption, “A temple can be broken, not the faith. Sanjay Leela Bhansali presents – “JAI SOMNATH”. Directed by Ketan Mehta In cinemas worldwide, 2027.”

The history of Somnath narrates the victory of creation over destruction. From Sultan Mahmud of Ghazni’s attack in 1026 to centuries of foreign invasions, there were repeated attempts to destroy this centre of faith. Yet, each time, the heroes of India defended this land with their blood.

‘Jai Somnath’ will be produced under the banners of Bhansali Productions and Maya Movies, with Ketan Mehta serving as writer and director.

The film is slated for release in 2027.

(With ANI Inputs)

