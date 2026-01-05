Critics Choice Awards 2026: See Who Dominated The Night With Big Wins – Full Winner List Inside

The Critics Choice Awards set the groundwork for the 2026 awards season already at their 31st edition, which occurred on Sunday, January 4, in Santa Monica, California. The ceremony was widely recognized as a clear and strong signal for the Oscars and caused an up-till-now unnoticed shift literally in the direction of bold, artist-driven movies.

The works of director Ryan Coogler, “Sinners,” and Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein,” competed for attention side by side, and each won four prizes in the technical and supporting categories, but the movie by Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another,” was the definite heavyweight of the evening.

The motion picture managed to claim the most wanted Best Picture award as well as Best Director, and thus its strength has been confirmed once more as the strongest rival for the Oscars.

Cinematic Dominance: The Film Winners

A combination of very different genres like horror and drama are the main contributors to the definition of 2026 cinema. Chalamet and Buckley had their share of awards, with the first one getting Best Actor for “Marty Supreme” and the second one receiving Best Actress for “Hamnet.”

The versatility of the year was further demonstrated by Jacob Elordi’s metamorphosis in “Frankenstein,” which got him the award for Best Supporting Actor. In terms of technology, the extraordinarily attractive “Avatar: Fire and Ash” won the award for Best Visual Effects and so continued the franchise legacy, while the very fast “F1” was awarded for its accuracy in editing and sound design.

Streaming Supremacy: The Television Winners

At the 2026 awards, the results highlighted a variety of wins for the streaming companies. Netflix’s “Adolescence” was the clear leader of the evening, taking the limited series categories with four awards, among them a lead acting victory for Stephen Graham.

On the other hand, the war for drama and comedy domination was won in a share between HBO and Apple TV+. The noisiest drama series was “The Pitt,” which got its virtuosity inspired by Noah Wyle’s strong performance.

At the same time, “The Studio” was voted as Best Comedy Series. The much-discussed works like “Hacks” and “Abbott Elementary” were also among the winners, indicating that the most loved ones still possess powerful critical influence.

