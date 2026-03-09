Dakota Johnson Faces Massive Backlash After Going Topless In Calvin Klein’s New Spring 2026 Campaign; Furious Netizens Ask, ‘What Kind Of Shoot Is This?’

Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson has sparked intense online debate after appearing topless in the latest Calvin Klein Spring 2026 campaign.

The bold photoshoot, featuring the actor posing in denim and underwear styles inspired by the 1990s, has gone viral on social media drawing both praise and criticism from netizens.

While the campaign aims to celebrate confidence and sensuality, many internet users questioned the concept, with some asking, “What kind of shoot is this?” Others joked that the styling made it seem like “even the undergarments feel left out.”

Bold Photoshoot Featuring Denim and Underwear

In the newly released campaign images, Dakota Johnson appears in a series of minimalistic looks highlighting Calvin Klein’s denim and underwear collections.

In one striking photograph, the actor poses topless while sitting atop a grand piano, wearing only a pair of jeans from the brand’s new line. Her long hair partially covers her chest as she sits against the sleek black instrument.

Dakota Johnson photographed by Gordon von Steiner for Calvin Klein.







Another shot shows Johnson wearing a black bra while reading a book, strategically covering part of her body. The campaign also features the actor modeling several underwear styles paired with loose denim, embracing a vintage-inspired aesthetic reminiscent of the 1990s and early 2000s fashion trends.

The photoshoot was directed and photographed by fashion filmmaker Gordon von Steiner, known for his stylised visual campaigns.

dakota johnson for calvin klein







Dakota Johnson on Embracing Confidence

Speaking about the campaign, Johnson described the experience as liberating and aligned with the brand’s timeless aesthetic.

“Calvin Klein jeans and underwear have a timeless quality that makes everything feel right the moment you put them on. When a woman is alone at home working or reading or doing whatever, it can feel quite liberating and sensual,” she said.

Dakota Johnson para a Calvin Klein.







The actor added that the campaign celebrates women feeling comfortable, free, and confident in their own skin.

“Sometimes, a woman just being is the sexiest thing,” Johnson noted.

Internet Reacts With Mixed Opinions

Despite the campaign’s artistic direction, reactions online have been sharply divided.

Some social media users criticised the concept, questioning its necessity and tone. Comments ranged from confusion to sarcasm, with one user writing, “What kind of shoot is this?” Another remarked humorously that “even the undergarments feel like they’re left out.”

the style of the season. Dakota Johnson in the new Baggy Jean. a relaxed fit that gets better with every wear.







Others, however, defended the campaign, saying bold and minimalist styling has long been a signature element of Calvin Klein advertisements, which historically focus on sensuality and simplicity.

Calvin Klein’s Legacy of Provocative Campaigns

This is far from the first time Calvin Klein has generated buzz for its edgy marketing. Over the decades, the brand has built a reputation for minimalist yet provocative campaigns featuring global celebrities and models.

With Dakota Johnson’s Spring 2026 campaign, the fashion label once again finds itself at the centre of online conversation proving that its bold aesthetic continues to spark strong reactions in the digital age.

