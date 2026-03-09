LIVE TV
entertainment news Anurag Dobhal Black Market LPG ayatollah khamenei Akanksha Singh UPSC Rank 301 anand-mahindra Ganesh Kumar Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots hardik pandya
Home > Entertainment > Chiraiya OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Divya Dutta And Sanjay Mishra’s Hard-Hitting Social Drama Tackling Marital Abuse

Chiraiya OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Divya Dutta And Sanjay Mishra’s Hard-Hitting Social Drama Tackling Marital Abuse

Chiraiya, starring Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra, premieres March 20 on JioHotstar, exploring marital abuse and family silence.

Chiraiya, starring Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra, premieres March 20 on JioHotstar. (Photo: X/JioHotstar)
Chiraiya, starring Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra, premieres March 20 on JioHotstar. (Photo: X/JioHotstar)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 9, 2026 22:23:06 IST

Chiraiya OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Divya Dutta And Sanjay Mishra’s Hard-Hitting Social Drama Tackling Marital Abuse

The upcoming social drama Chiraiya, starring Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra, is all set to premiere on March 20. The six-episode series will be available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Produced by SVF Entertainment and directed by Shashant Shah, the show aims to start conversations around sensitive issues that often remain hidden within families.

Storyline: A Family Secret That Changes Everything

At the centre of Chiraiya is Kamlesh, played by Divya Dutta, an ideal daughter-in-law in a close-knit family. Her seemingly stable life takes a sudden turn when she discovers that her sister-in-law Pooja is suffering sexual abuse within her marriage.

The revelation forces Kamlesh to confront a difficult choice whether to remain silent to protect her family’s honour or stand up against the injustice unfolding in front of her. The series explores how silence within families can sometimes enable wrongdoing.

Director Shashant Shah on the Emotional Story

Director Shashant Shah described the project as an emotionally demanding experience. According to him, the show focuses on everyday silences and behaviours that people rarely question.

He said the aim was to present the subject with honesty and sensitivity rather than turning it into sensational drama. The director also shared that some performances on set were so powerful that they left the entire team silent.

Divya Dutta on Playing Kamlesh

Speaking about her role, Divya Dutta said Kamlesh represents a woman who gradually finds the courage to question long-accepted social norms.

She described the character as someone deeply connected to family values but forced to confront an uncomfortable truth. According to Dutta, Kamlesh’s journey is not a loud rebellion but a quiet awakening choosing dignity and justice over fear and silence.

Sanjay Mishra on the Show’s Realistic Approach

Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra believes the strength of Chiraiya lies in its honesty. He explained that the series does not portray characters as purely good or bad, but as individuals shaped by upbringing, beliefs and fear of social judgment.

Mishra added that the story highlights how silence within families can become the biggest enabler of injustice.

Cast of Chiraiya

Along with Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra, the series features Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, Sarita Joshi and Anjum Saxena in important roles.

With its sensitive narrative and strong performances, Chiraiya aims to do more than just entertain. The makers hope the series will encourage viewers to pause, reflect and start conversations about issues that often remain unspoken inside homes.

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 10:23 PM IST
Chiraiya OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Divya Dutta And Sanjay Mishra’s Hard-Hitting Social Drama Tackling Marital Abuse

