Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Vijay’s Film Faces Fresh Delay Amid TVK Chief’s Controversial Divorce Battle With Estranged Wife Sangeetha

Actor Vijay’s upcoming Tamil film Jana Nayagan has run into yet another hurdle in its long-running censor controversy, after the screening by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Revising Committee was delayed.

According to reports, the film was supposed to be screened by the Revising Committee on March 9, but the process could not go ahead as planned. The delay has now created fresh uncertainty about when the film will finally receive its censor certificate and move ahead with its release.

Jana Nayagan Referred To Revising Committee

The Revising Committee screening had become important after the film got caught in a dispute with the censor board earlier this year. The makers had already approached the court over the delay in certification. The controversy started when the film, despite initially being recommended for clearance, was referred to a Revising Committee following complaints about some scenes.

Reports say the objections were related to certain scenes and dialogues that were believed to potentially hurt religious sentiments and also raised concerns about the use of armed forces emblems in the film without review by a defence expert, as required by rules.

Legal Battle Slows Jana Nayagan Certification

The CBFC chairperson referred the film to a new panel for review instead of issuing the certificate directly because of these concerns. This decision has now started a legal battle between the producers and the censor board. This has delayed Jana Nayagan’s planned release.

The film’s certification process has again slowed down with the latest delay in the Revising Committee’s screening. The release timeline for the Vijay-starrer now remains uncertain, and has left fans and industry watchers waiting for the next update.

