Deepika Padukone's Daughter Turns One, Actress Marks The Big Occasion With Homemade Chocolate Cake

Deepika Padukone gave fans a rare glimpse into her personal life as she baked a handmade chocolate cake for daughter Dua’s first birthday. Known for guarding her privacy, the actress shared a heartfelt post that highlighted her love, warmth, and family devotion

Deepika Padukone bakes cake for daughter Dua’s first birthday (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 10, 2025 11:07:38 IST

The heart of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone offered her adoring fans a heartwarming glimpse into a most personal celebration, the first birthday of her daughter, Dua. The actress is known to be very private in her personal life, so the posts she shared were very close to a silent maternal touch. During the birthday of Dua on the 8th of September, Deepika made a post on social media giving us a sneak preview of the intimate party not to mention that the birthday cake was a beautiful handmade chocolate cake. Her caption, “My love language? Bakemaking a cake on the 1st birthday of my daughter! beautifully

 through capturing the essence of the moment, the world icon portrayed a side of the icon, which is purely devoted to her family. The story which spread virally was overwhelmed with good wishes on the little one and congratulations on the mother who really loved him/her.

A Mother’s Baking Journey

Deepika loves baking is not a secret and she has frequently revealed this to her fans. This is not the first occasion she puts the hat of the baker on a special occasion. During the lockdown and beyond, she has periodically shared about her homemade desserts, and she has shown that she prefers baking over cooking.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)



Her husband Ranveer Singh has been found to fawn over her cooking prowess especially on her sweet dishes. The manner in which she decided to bake her daughter the first birthday cake herself speaks volumes of the degree to which she insists on ensuring that this milestone is personal to the greatest extent and filled with love as well.

Dua’s Journey and Privacy

The Dua Padukone Singh first birthday is an important occasion of the couple who had a daughter on September 8, 2024. Dua, meaning a prayer, was disclosed some two months later after her birth and the couple said that she was the answer of their prayers. Deepika and Ranveer were so protective of the privacy of their daughter that they did not even post her full pictures on the Internet, even after her birth.

This dedication of keeping her off the camera is not new and the act was most recently brought to the fore when Deepika vented her anger at an individual who was caught on camera filming her daughter without her consent. Her privacy is something she is very committed to and this intimate, personal look she had made even more special to her fans.

Tags: deepika padukoneDeepika Padukone daughter DuaDua Padukone Singh first birthday

