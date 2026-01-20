‘Definitely Something Brewing’ After Travis Scott, Is Kanye West Performing In India, Industry Insiders ‘Drop Hints’ – All You Need To Know So Far

Kanye West is in the news as strong rumours suggest that he might be coming to India. Kanye who changed his name to Ye is a global rap star and fashion influencer, he owns the hugely popular Yeezy which has collaborated with Adidas to produce some of iconic products in sneakers.

Fans across India are excited, but there is still no official confirmation from Kanye’s team or concert promoters about dates, cities or ticket details. The show, if it happens, is expected to take place in April 2026 and could be one of the biggest international solo acts India has ever seen.

Will Kanye West’s India Tour Happen?

Kanye West’s India tour stop is still in the planning stage, as per reports. According to insiders, industry people are “dropping hints” and there is “definitely something brewing,” but details like dates, cities and venues have not been announced yet. Even the tickets are still under wraps, and fans are glued to their phones waiting for official news from Kanye’s team.

Despite the uncertainty, most fans expect that if Kanye West does come to India, he will perform his biggest hits. Songs like “Gold Digger,” “Stronger,” “Good Life” and “Ultralight Beam” are regular in his live shows. Kanye West is known for putting on performances that go beyond just playing tracks as he often brings wild stage setups, surprise arrangements and new material. According to reports, one insider said that, “Rule of thumb: expect the unexpected.”

Who Is Kanye West?

Kanye West is a hip-hop artist and is considered one of the greatest rappers of all time. Kanye has won 24 Grammy Awards and he is credited to have revolutionised the music, his experiments in blending hip-hop music with electronic and experimental sounds. He has also dropped some of hip-hop’s iconic albums like The College Dropout, Late Registration, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Yeezus.

Kanye’s career has also been marked by controversy in recent years. He has faced heavy criticism for antisemitic comments and provocative songs. One of his track was called out for having a “pro-Hitler theme,” the result of which led to cancelled shows and public backlash in some countries.

If Kanye does perform in India, it would be his first official concert in the country, although he has visited before. He reportedly spent time in an ashram in 2009 and later visited Mumbai in 2012 for fashion business reasons where he stayed at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

